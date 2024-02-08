WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday said it was formally mandating inspections in Boeing 737 MAX airplanes for loose bolts in the rudder control systems after the planemaker recommended them in December.

The FAA said Thursday all U.S. airlines had completed the inspections in early January and found no missing or loose rudder bolts. The inspection requirement issued Thursday fulfills U.S. international continued operational safety obligations.

In December, Boeing recommended the inspections after an international operator discovered a rudder bolt with a missing nut while performing routine maintenance, while Boeing discovered an additional undelivered aircraft with a nut that was not properly tightened.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)