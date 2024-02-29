U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.2% in morning trading. Haleon rose 7.1% and Drax Group added 6.7%. On the other hand, Aixtron slipped 18.1%, and SES sunk 5.6%. The FTSE 100 added 0.3%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 increased 0.2% and Germany's DAX climbed 0.2%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index dropped 0.2% to 98.44.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 0.5% to $81.73 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 0.4% to $78.19 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was down 2.8%.

The German 10-year Bund yield climbed by 1 basis point to 2.469% from 2.458%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by 2 basis points to 4.284% from 4.266%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.2%., whereas China's benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 1.9%.

