With easing supply snags and sustained demand driving sales
General Motors reported new vehicle sales of about 2.6 million units, up 14.1% from the previous year
Rival Toyota Motor's annual sales rose 6.6% to about 2.25 million vehicles
In total, automakers in the U.S. are expected to have sold about 15.5 million vehicles last year
That's according to industry consultant Cox Automotive
But Cox says high prices and interest rates could eat into demand in 2024
In a sign of easing demand, dealers had to offer discounts in December to clear older inventory
Electric vehicle sales are expected to make up about 8% of auto sales in 2023
And Cox says that share is set to increase this year
Source: AutoForecast Solutions
But the increase in EV sales is 'not at the astronomical rate' seen in past years, according to one consultancy