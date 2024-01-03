STORY: The U.S. auto industry is heading for its best year since the global health crisis

With easing supply snags and sustained demand driving sales

General Motors reported new vehicle sales of about 2.6 million units, up 14.1% from the previous year

Rival Toyota Motor's annual sales rose 6.6% to about 2.25 million vehicles

In total, automakers in the U.S. are expected to have sold about 15.5 million vehicles last year

That's according to industry consultant Cox Automotive

But Cox says high prices and interest rates could eat into demand in 2024

In a sign of easing demand, dealers had to offer discounts in December to clear older inventory

Electric vehicle sales are expected to make up about 8% of auto sales in 2023

And Cox says that share is set to increase this year

Source: AutoForecast Solutions

But the increase in EV sales is 'not at the astronomical rate' seen in past years, according to one consultancy