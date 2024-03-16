STORY: A Ukrainian missile struck the Russian border city of Belgorod on Saturday.

This video released by Russian media outlet Ostorozhno Novosti shows plumes of smoke coming out from an apartment building.

A separate drone strike also set an oil refinery on fire in Russia's Samara region.

These Ukrainian attacks came on the second day of a Russian presidential election.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Kyiv of trying to disrupt.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it had repelled attempts by Ukrainian forces to cross the border into Belgorod region, where attacks from Ukraine have become part of daily life.

The governor there said schools and shopping centers would close for safety.

Ukraine has staged repeated strikes this week on Russian soil, particularly targeting oil refineries.

Russia mounted its deadliest attack in weeks on Friday when its missiles hit a residential area in Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa, killing scores of people.

The Kremlin is hoping for a high election turnout to demonstrate that the country is united behind Putin.

The election is all but certain to hand him six more years in the Kremlin.

Putin's leading critics are in prison or have fled abroad, prompting the opposition to call the vote a sham.

But overall turnout rose above 50% by the afternoon of day two.

Some of the highest rates - approaching 70% - were reported in the Belgorod region and in Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine where Kyiv says voting is illegal and void.

Russia's governing party, United Russia, said on Saturday that it was facing a widespread denial of service attack - a form of cyberattack aimed at paralyzing web traffic - and had suspended non-essential services to repel it.