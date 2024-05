HANOI, May 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam received foreign investment inflows of $8.25 billion from the start of the year to May 20, up 7.8% from the corresponding period a year earlier, the planning and investment ministry said on Monday.

Foreign investment pledges, which indicate the size of future inflows, rose 2% in the period to $11.07 billion, it said in a report. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)