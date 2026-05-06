Marex, the global financial platform specializing in market access, clearing, market making, and hedging solutions, posted Q1 results that beat expectations. The Nasdaq-listed group reported revenue of $692.3m, up 48% y-o-y, surpassing the consensus of $682.7m. Adjusted EPS reached $1.57, ahead of the $1.38 anticipated.

This performance was driven by robust client activity, high market volumes, and a favorable volatility environment. The "Market Making" (+164% y-o-y) and "Hedging and Investment Solutions" (+107%) segments were particularly strong contributors to the quarter, while client balances in "Clearing" grew to $16bn. Adjusted pre-tax profit jumped 59% to $152.7m, with margins rising to 22.1%.



However, the stock fell by approximately 10% following the release, though this pullback follows a nearly 50% rally from its March lows. Marex flagged a loss related to a client default in natural gas within its clearing business. Furthermore, the group did not provide formal guidance for Q2 or FY. Finally, investors may be concerned about a normalization of volatility-linked revenues, which management does not characterize as sustainable at current levels.



The recent Investor Day provided further context to this narrative, as Marex highlighted a ramp-up in more recurring infrastructure revenues centered around clearing, prime brokerage, and financing. The group is targeting approximately 10% annual organic growth in adjusted pre-tax profit, and 10% to 20% when including acquisitions. Future performance now hinges on its ability to convert a peak in market activity into more structural growth.