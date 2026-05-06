This performance was driven by robust client activity, high market volumes, and a favorable volatility environment. The "Market Making" (+164% y-o-y) and "Hedging and Investment Solutions" (+107%) segments were particularly strong contributors to the quarter, while client balances in "Clearing" grew to $16bn. Adjusted pre-tax profit jumped 59% to $152.7m, with margins rising to 22.1%.
However, the stock fell by approximately 10% following the release, though this pullback follows a nearly 50% rally from its March lows. Marex flagged a loss related to a client default in natural gas within its clearing business. Furthermore, the group did not provide formal guidance for Q2 or FY. Finally, investors may be concerned about a normalization of volatility-linked revenues, which management does not characterize as sustainable at current levels.
The recent Investor Day provided further context to this narrative, as Marex highlighted a ramp-up in more recurring infrastructure revenues centered around clearing, prime brokerage, and financing. The group is targeting approximately 10% annual organic growth in adjusted pre-tax profit, and 10% to 20% when including acquisitions. Future performance now hinges on its ability to convert a peak in market activity into more structural growth.
Marex slides despite record quarter as volatility outlook weighs
Marex, the global financial platform specializing in market access, clearing, market making, and hedging solutions, posted Q1 results that beat expectations. The Nasdaq-listed group reported revenue of $692.3m, up 48% y-o-y, surpassing the consensus of $682.7m. Adjusted EPS reached $1.57, ahead of the $1.38 anticipated.
Published on 05/06/2026 at 04:52 pm EDT
This performance was driven by robust client activity, high market volumes, and a favorable volatility environment. The "Market Making" (+164% y-o-y) and "Hedging and Investment Solutions" (+107%) segments were particularly strong contributors to the quarter, while client balances in "Clearing" grew to $16bn. Adjusted pre-tax profit jumped 59% to $152.7m, with margins rising to 22.1%.