Paramount Skydance reported better-than-expected results, with revenue reaching $7.35bn, up 2% y-o-y, surpassing the $7.28bn anticipated. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.23, compared to a forecast of $0.15 dollar. Performance was driven by streaming, where revenue grew 11% to $2.4bn, fueled by a 17% increase for Paramount+ and a gain of 700,000 subscribers, bringing the total to nearly 80 million. The stock rose about 1.5% in after-hours trading.
The filmed entertainment division also contributed to growth, with revenue up 11% to $1.28bn, notably thanks to the success of "Scream 7". Conversely, traditional television continues to decline, with revenue falling 6% to $3.67bn, penalized by cord-cutting in cable networks. Net income reached $168m, compared to $152m a year earlier, amid reorganization following the merger with Skydance.
The group reaffirmed its annual targets, aiming for $30bn in revenue and $3.8bn in adjusted EBITDA. It is also moving forward with its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, valued at $31 per share, with completion expected by the end of Q3. Simultaneously, Paramount Skydance maintains its target of $3bn in cost savings by 2027, focusing on platform streamlining and streaming development.
Paramount Skydance beats expectations on streaming and cinema strength
The merged entity posted solid Q1 results, bolstered by Paramount+ growth and production success, while reaffirming its full-year guidance.
Published on 05/04/2026 at 05:14 pm EDT
Paramount Skydance reported better-than-expected results, with revenue reaching $7.35bn, up 2% y-o-y, surpassing the $7.28bn anticipated. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.23, compared to a forecast of $0.15 dollar. Performance was driven by streaming, where revenue grew 11% to $2.4bn, fueled by a 17% increase for Paramount+ and a gain of 700,000 subscribers, bringing the total to nearly 80 million. The stock rose about 1.5% in after-hours trading.