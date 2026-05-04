The merged entity posted solid Q1 results, bolstered by Paramount+ growth and production success, while reaffirming its full-year guidance.

Paramount Skydance reported better-than-expected results, with revenue reaching $7.35bn, up 2% y-o-y, surpassing the $7.28bn anticipated. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.23, compared to a forecast of $0.15 dollar. Performance was driven by streaming, where revenue grew 11% to $2.4bn, fueled by a 17% increase for Paramount+ and a gain of 700,000 subscribers, bringing the total to nearly 80 million. The stock rose about 1.5% in after-hours trading.



The filmed entertainment division also contributed to growth, with revenue up 11% to $1.28bn, notably thanks to the success of "Scream 7". Conversely, traditional television continues to decline, with revenue falling 6% to $3.67bn, penalized by cord-cutting in cable networks. Net income reached $168m, compared to $152m a year earlier, amid reorganization following the merger with Skydance.



The group reaffirmed its annual targets, aiming for $30bn in revenue and $3.8bn in adjusted EBITDA. It is also moving forward with its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, valued at $31 per share, with completion expected by the end of Q3. Simultaneously, Paramount Skydance maintains its target of $3bn in cost savings by 2027, focusing on platform streamlining and streaming development.