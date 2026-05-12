Qnity raises annual guidance on surging AI-driven demand
Qnity Electronics has hiked its full-year revenue and profit forecasts, bolstered by a surge in investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure and high-performance computing. The announcement was hailed by the markets, with the stock climbing over 3% in intraday trading. The group is benefiting from increased spending on data centers and equipment dedicated to AI applications.
The company develops chips, advanced packaging technologies, interconnect systems, and thermal management solutions used in next-generation computing infrastructure. Qnity now expects annual revenue of $5.23bn to $5.38bn, up from its previous target range of $4.97bn to $5.17bn. Analysts projected $5.12bn, according to LSEG data.
Adjusted EPS is now anticipated between $3.80 and $4.14, compared with an earlier forecast range of $3.55 to $3.95. Based in Wilmington, Delaware, Qnity was formed following the spin-off of DuPont's industrial materials business last October. In Q1, the group reported revenue of $1.32bn and adjusted EPS of $1.08, both of which exceeded market expectations.
Qnity Electronics, Inc. specializes in the manufacture and marketing of products used in the semiconductor and electronics industries. The group offers materials for printed circuit boards, components for semiconductor and electronic parts manufacturing, metal finishing products, electrical insulation and thermal management systems, solutions for advanced display technologies, etc. The group's products are used in the electronics, automotive, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, aerospace, aviation, and other sectors.
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