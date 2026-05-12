The company develops chips, advanced packaging technologies, interconnect systems, and thermal management solutions used in next-generation computing infrastructure. Qnity now expects annual revenue of $5.23bn to $5.38bn, up from its previous target range of $4.97bn to $5.17bn. Analysts projected $5.12bn, according to LSEG data.

Adjusted EPS is now anticipated between $3.80 and $4.14, compared with an earlier forecast range of $3.55 to $3.95. Based in Wilmington, Delaware, Qnity was formed following the spin-off of DuPont's industrial materials business last October. In Q1, the group reported revenue of $1.32bn and adjusted EPS of $1.08, both of which exceeded market expectations.