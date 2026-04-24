Spie has reported revenue of 2,450.3 million euros for the first three months of 2026, up 1.5% overall and 1.7% at constant exchange rates (including a +2.7% contribution from recent acquisitions), despite a -0.9% organic decline.
The multi-technical services group for energy and telecoms suffered from temporary disruptions related to weather conditions in Germany and Central Europe, with a gradual recovery expected over the coming quarters.
Nevertheless, the company maintains that 'structural growth trends remain unchanged, driven by a European context favorable to strengthening energy sovereignty and accelerating the energy transition'.
On the external growth front, Spie highlighted 'particularly sustained' bolt-on activity, representing approximately 667 million euros in acquired annual revenue across its main geographical areas.
'In particular, the significant ramp-up of our industrial services activities in Germany constitutes a major milestone in Europe's largest industrial services market', emphasized Chairman and CEO Gauthier Louette.
For the full year 2026, Spie confirmed its targets for 'strong total growth, driven by continued organic growth and sustained bolt-on acquisition activity', as well as further EBITA margin expansion.
Gauthier Louette currently works at Spie Capag, as Chief Executive Officer-Pipeline Division from 1998, SPIE SA, as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer from 2011, SPIE Oil & Gas Services SAS, as Chairman from 2010, SPIE SAG GmbH, as Chairman-Supervisory Board, SPIE Belgium SA (Belgium), as Chairman, SPIE Efficient Facilities GmbH, as Chairman-Supervisory Board, SPIE SAG Group GmbH, as Chairman-Supervisory Board, SPIE Germany Switzerland Austria GmbH, as Chairman-Supervisory Board, SPIE Schweiz AG, as Chairman, SPIE France SAS, as Chairman from 2017, Fédération Nationale des Travaux Publics, as Director, Syndicat des Entrepreneurs de Travaux Publics de France, as Director, Syndicat des Entreprises de Génie Électrique et Climatique, as Director, SPIE ICS AG, as President, and SPIE Nederland BV, as Member-Supervisory Board. Mr. Louette also formerly worked at SPIE Operations SAS, as Chief Executive Officer from 2003 to 2010, SPIE Ouest-Centre SAS, as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Spie Holding GmbH, as Chief Executive Officer, SPIE Sud-Ouest SAS, as Chairman, Financière SPIE SAS, as Chairman, SPIE ICS SAS, as Chairman, SPIE Nucléaire SAS, as Chairman, SPIE EST SAS, as Chairman, SPIE Ile-de-France Nord-Ouest SAS, as Chairman, Clayax Acquisition 4 SAS, as Chairman, Softix AG, as Chairman, SPIE UK Ltd., as Director, CISEC - Soluções Técnicas de Engenharia e Serviços SA, as Director, SPIE International SAS, as Director, Spie Maroc, as Director, and Spie Management 2, as Manager. Mr. Louette received his undergraduate degree from Ecole Polytechnique and undergraduate degree from Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Techniques Avancées.
SPIE SA specializes in providing multi-technical services in the electrical, mechanical and climatic engineering, communication systems fields as well as specialized service related to energy. The group ensures the design, implementation, operation and maintenance of energy saving and environmentally friendly facilities.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (32.3%), Germany (34.5%), the Netherlands (16.7%) and other (16.5%).
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