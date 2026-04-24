Spie revenue bolstered by external growth in Q1

Spie has reported revenue of 2,450.3 million euros for the first three months of 2026, up 1.5% overall and 1.7% at constant exchange rates (including a +2.7% contribution from recent acquisitions), despite a -0.9% organic decline.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/24/2026 at 01:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The multi-technical services group for energy and telecoms suffered from temporary disruptions related to weather conditions in Germany and Central Europe, with a gradual recovery expected over the coming quarters.



Nevertheless, the company maintains that 'structural growth trends remain unchanged, driven by a European context favorable to strengthening energy sovereignty and accelerating the energy transition'.



On the external growth front, Spie highlighted 'particularly sustained' bolt-on activity, representing approximately 667 million euros in acquired annual revenue across its main geographical areas.



'In particular, the significant ramp-up of our industrial services activities in Germany constitutes a major milestone in Europe's largest industrial services market', emphasized Chairman and CEO Gauthier Louette.



For the full year 2026, Spie confirmed its targets for 'strong total growth, driven by continued organic growth and sustained bolt-on acquisition activity', as well as further EBITA margin expansion.