Spie upgraded to Investment Grade by Fitch

Spie has announced that Fitch Ratings has upgraded its long-term credit rating to Investment Grade status at 'BBB-', with a stable outlook, up from 'BB+' previously.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/30/2026 at 01:10 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This upgrade to Investment Grade reflects the strengthening of Spie's credit profile, underpinned by robust cash flow generation, solid earnings growth, and disciplined leverage, according to the multi-technical services group.



The rating action also takes into account the group's increased scale and the continuous improvement in profitability, driven by pricing discipline, heightened selectivity, and operational excellence, all supported by a targeted acquisition strategy.



This new Investment Grade rating is expected to bolster Spie's access to capital markets and improve its financing conditions, supporting the group's long-term strategy and value creation.