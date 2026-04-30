Spie upgraded to Investment Grade by Fitch
Spie has announced that Fitch Ratings has upgraded its long-term credit rating to Investment Grade status at 'BBB-', with a stable outlook, up from 'BB+' previously.
Published on 04/30/2026 at 01:10 am EDT
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The rating action also takes into account the group's increased scale and the continuous improvement in profitability, driven by pricing discipline, heightened selectivity, and operational excellence, all supported by a targeted acquisition strategy.
This new Investment Grade rating is expected to bolster Spie's access to capital markets and improve its financing conditions, supporting the group's long-term strategy and value creation.