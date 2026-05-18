Behind these stellar numbers lies a tightening cash squeeze that leaves investors wondering whether this giant can actually turn its profits into hard cash.

Published on 05/18/2026 at 06:10 am EDT - Modified on 05/18/2026 at 06:33 am EDT

The UAE construction story gets complicated as a massive backlog meets rising costs.

The UAE’s Construction & Engineering sector is heading into FY 26 from a position of strength, albeit with rising complexity. At the macro level, the story is still intact: construction remains a core pillar of the non-oil economy, supported by steady government spending, strong FDI inflows, and long-term frameworks like UAE Vision 2031 and Dubai’s D33 agenda.

In the near term, the outlook for FY 26 is positive, with expected mid-single-digit growth backed by resilient demand across residential, tourism, transport and energy, along with continued credit availability and investment momentum.

Beyond FY 26, the focus shifts to quality over quantity. Larger, more complex projects bring higher execution risk, cost pressures and supply chain challenges. Input costs, labor availability and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are all becoming structural factors.

ALEC Holdings sits right at the center of this opportunity - and the risk - where delivering better now matters more than building more.

Lighter wallets

ALEC Holdings’ Q1 26 numbers show exactly why this construction giant is worth watching. Revenue jumped to AED 4.6bn ($1.25bn), 87% y/y growth from the AED 2.5bn in Q1 25, driven by strong backlog conversion and execution momentum. Net profit more than doubled (101% y/y) to AED 230m from Q1 25’s AED 114m, highlighting strong earnings growth.

Its gross margin declined 164bp to 8.9% in Q1 26 from 10.5%, which management attributes to "prudent provisioning" for regional geopolitical headwinds, i.e. they're building buffers for Middle East uncertainty, particularly in Energy Services.

The balance sheet tells a different story. ALEC Holdings sits on AED 1bn in cash against AED 890m in total debt, putting them in a net cash position of

AED 122m. However, here's the tension: they torched AED 399m in operating cash flow during Q1 26 and posted negative AED 495m in free cash flow. Management calls this "seasonal",which is credible for Q1 26 in construction, although it still means growth is being funded through working capital, not internally generated cash.

Value trap?

The stock isn’t exactly convincing the market yet. At AED 1.4, it’s still down 9.9% over the current year (the company only went public in October 2025) and well below its peak of AED 1.9, which shows that investors aren’t fully buying into the growth story just yet. However, the interesting part is the stock's valuation. Trading at 6.4x, based on potential FY 26 earnings versus a previous year's multiple of 11.1x, the stock looks cheap on paper.

However, this discount isn’t for no reason: it reflects investors' skepticism about how sustainable this growth actually is.

Analyst sentiment is clear, with two buy ratings, no dissent. Consensus has a target price of AED 1.8, which implies 28.6% upside potential, which feels more like a “wait and see” premium than conviction. With a market cap of AED 6.9bn ($1.9bn), the market is saying, strong business - but prove the quality of earnings before we re-rate it.

On a brighter note, the dividend yield is expected to improve steadily, rising from 7.3% in FY 26 to 9.4% by FY 28, indicating growing shareholder returns over the medium term.

Margin mirage

ALEC Holdings’ real issue is whether that growth actually turns into cash. Right now, it isn’t. The company’s working capital is doing the heavy work behind the asset growth. It’s also why free cash flow is a negative AED 495m, even though profit has doubled.

Beyond the numbers, operating risks, such as delays, subcontractor issues, or design changes can snowball quickly. Add in ongoing Middle East conflict and geopolitical tension and you’ve got supply chain disruptions, labor constraints and cost volatility all niggling at future projects.

ALEC Holdings is scaling fast and proving it can turn backlog into profit, but cash generation hasn’t caught up yet. The balance sheet can absorb that - for now at least.