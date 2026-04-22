US President Donald Trump has announced an extension of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, citing an internal political landscape in Tehran deemed "severely fractured." Originally scheduled to expire on Wednesday, the truce will remain in place until Iranian authorities manage to formulate a unified position. This decision marks a notable shift in American strategy regarding the ongoing conflict, which also involves Israel. Washington is now conditioning any further developments on a cohesive initiative from Iran.



Donald Trump specified that this extension followed a request from Pakistani authorities, notably General Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said that he has ordered the US military to maintain the blockade while remaining fully operational. The ceasefire will stay in effect until an Iranian proposal is presented and discussions are concluded, regardless of the outcome. This stance underscores an expectation for political clarification in Tehran before any resumption of hostilities or diplomatic progress.