Zebra Technologies raises guidance on robust automation demand
Zebra Technologies has lifted its full-year revenue growth forecasts, bolstered by strong demand for its automation solutions across warehousing, logistics and retail sectors. The announcement was cheered by the markets, with the stock surging nearly 17% during trading. The group is benefiting from accelerating investment in supply chain automation and real-time tracking tools for industrial and commercial operations.
The company specializes in barcode scanners, RFID devices, industrial printers, and autonomous robots. Zebra now projects sales growth between 10% and 14% for 2026, up from its previous estimate of 9% to 13%. For Q2, the group anticipates revenue growth of 14% to 17%, exceeding analyst expectations according to LSEG data.
Adjusted EPS is expected between $4.20 and $4.50, topping the market consensus of $4.14. CEO Bill Burns emphasized that Zebra is well-positioned to capitalize on the expansion of e-commerce, industrial automation, and the practical applications of artificial intelligence in equipment and infrastructure. For the quarter ended in early April, the group reported revenue of $1.50bn and adjusted EPS of $4.75, with both figures surpassing market expectations.
Zebra Technologies Corporation specialises in the design, manufacture and marketing of automatic identification and data capture technology systems. The products are mainly intended for the distribution, e-commerce, transportation, logistics and healthcare sectors. Net sales break down by category of products as follows:
- visibility and mobility systems (54.9%): mobile terminals (ruggedized computers, tablets, mobile radio transceivers, RFID readers, point-of-sale systems, interactive kiosks, etc.);
- product information and traceability systems (45.1%): barcode printers and scanners, card printers, RFID label printers and encoders, printing consumables (thermal transfer labels, receipt paper, ribbons, plastic cards, RFID tags, etc.) and location solutions.
Net sales by source of income are divided between sales of products (81.9%) and sales of services and software (18.1%).
At the end of 2025, the group operates 129 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (49%), North America (1%), Germany (16%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (15.9%), Asia/Pacific (11.4%) and Latin America (6.7%).
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