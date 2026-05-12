The company specializes in barcode scanners, RFID devices, industrial printers, and autonomous robots. Zebra now projects sales growth between 10% and 14% for 2026, up from its previous estimate of 9% to 13%. For Q2, the group anticipates revenue growth of 14% to 17%, exceeding analyst expectations according to LSEG data.

Adjusted EPS is expected between $4.20 and $4.50, topping the market consensus of $4.14. CEO Bill Burns emphasized that Zebra is well-positioned to capitalize on the expansion of e-commerce, industrial automation, and the practical applications of artificial intelligence in equipment and infrastructure. For the quarter ended in early April, the group reported revenue of $1.50bn and adjusted EPS of $4.75, with both figures surpassing market expectations.