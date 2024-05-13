CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 7.2284 PER DOLLAR - REUTERS ESTIMATE
USD / CNH
Exchange rates
USDCNH
|Delayed 07:59:53 2024-05-12 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|7.236 CNH
|+0.03%
|+0.59%
|+1.62%
|02:19am
|RE
|May. 11
|China April new bank loans fall to 730 bln yuan, below forecast
|RE
