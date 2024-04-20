MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom said it would send 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday, unchanged from the past four days. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra)
