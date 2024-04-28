STORY: Russia continues to supply gas to the EU via Ukraine under a transit deal with Russia's Gazprom that is set to expire in December. Ukraine's energy minister said last month that Kyiv had no plans to extend or replace the arrangement with Moscow, which pays Ukraine to export its gas to the EU.

Zelenskiy, who is campaigning for supplies of defensive weapons systems from his international partners, said that Ukrainian forces had "managed to shoot down some" of the 34 Russian missiles of various types.