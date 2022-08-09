Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:39 2022-08-09 am EDT
7484.69 PTS   +0.03%
03:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hovers near two-month high; Abrdn drops on earnings miss
02:41aLegal & General 1st Half Operating Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
02:28aCoca-Cola HBC to Buy Three Cents for EUR45 Million
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 hovers near two-month high; Abrdn drops on earnings miss

08/09/2022 | 03:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 was pinned near two-month peak on Tuesday, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data to gauge the pace of interest rate hikes, while shares in Abrdn fell after the asset manager posted lacklustre half-yearly numbers.

The blue-chip index was flat after closing at its strongest level since June 9 on Monday.

Global markets traded in a tight range ahead of key data due on Wednesday, with investors waiting to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve might dial down in its fight against inflation and provide a better footing for the economy to grow.

The midcap index crept 0.1% higher.

Shares of Abrdn fell 4.6% after the company reported a lower-than-expected profit, pressured by global market turbulence amid geopolitical tensions and broadening inflationary pressures.

Office space provider IWG tumbled 11.9% after disappointing first-half results due to inflationary woes and COVID-related restrictions in certain markets.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN PLC -4.80% 165.405 Delayed Quote.-28.21%
FTSE 100 -0.09% 7477.22 Delayed Quote.0.75%
IWG PLC -13.47% 167.5 Delayed Quote.-33.68%
All news about FTSE 100
03:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hovers near two-month high; Abrdn drops on earnings miss
02:41aLegal & General 1st Half Operating Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
02:28aCoca-Cola HBC to Buy Three Cents for EUR45 Million
Heatmap :