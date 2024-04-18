La Dolce Vita Orient Express, the first Italian venture in luxury rail hospitality, makes a stop in Verona with its curated 'Vinitaly Lounge' at Vinitaly, an international wine and spirits exposition in Northeast Italy. The mockup of the train will be present during the event in outdoor area Hall 9-11, marking the first public presentation of the new partnership with the prestigious oenological Salon.

The partnership between La Dolce Vita Orient Express and Vinitaly has committed to annually selecting six oenological excellences present during the salon, representative of Northern, Central, and Southern Italy. The careful selection will eventually become part of the train's wine list.

Further to this commitment and coinciding with Vinitaly's 56th edition, Beck & Maltese Consulting alongside La Dolce Vita Orient Express confirmed that renowned three Michelin-starred chef, Heinz Beck, will oversee the cuisine on board the 'Made in Italy' rail cruises.

Starting from its inaugural departures set for spring 2025, guests aboard La Dolce Vita Orient Express will have the pleasure of experiencing the selected labels and curated menu by Chef Heinz Beck. With the ambition of its cuisine to become a recognized part of UNESCO heritage, the train will offer regional and thematic routes, celebrating the culinary diversity of each region traversed during every journey.

The culinary and oenological experienced showcased at Vinitaly seamlessly aligns with the luxury hospitality concept championed by Arsenale. It seeks to foster collaborations with local Italian life and celebrate the authentic symbols of Italian excellence; ranging from carriage production and product selection on board to the interior design - reinforcing the principles that have given life to La Dolce Vita Orient Express, from the very beginning.

"Creating an industrial model capable of elevating national and international tourism offerings by systematizing what represents the most renowned Italian brand worldwide, Made In Italy. High-profile excellence and quality are at the heart of every experience that will be recreated both off and on board the train. Special thanks therefore go to chef Heinz Beck, who with his art will guarantee guests of 'La Dolce Vita Orient Express' experiences that are hardly repeatable, and to Vinitaly for giving us the opportunity to launch and highlight, alongside the biggest labels, also those lesser-known wineries but synonymous with quality and the uniqueness typical of our incredible country," commented Paolo Barletta, CEO of Arsenale SpA.

"With this partnership we are giving our exhibitors at Vinitaly a new high-profile business opportunity towards a high-spending segment that adds to the promotional initiatives already on the calendar throughout the year in Italy and abroad in favor of Made in Italy wine," states Veronafiere President Federico Bricolo.

La Dolce Vita Orient Express, with the support of Trenitalia-Gruppo Ferrovie dello Stato, Fondazione Fs, and Treni Turistici Italiani, is designed for travelers in search of a unique experience, entirely dedicated to Made In Italy.

With its iconic journeys, each allowing to discover the richness of Italian regions, the train will cover over 16,000 km, including 7,000 km non-electrified railway, promoting the beauty of slow travel and sustainable tourism. The agreement between Arsenale and Vinitaly is based on shared values, aimed at promoting the region, respecting Italian traditions, and the excellence of 'Made in Italy', a unique heritage recognized worldwide.