(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna Spa on Tuesday approved the draft financial statements and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022, reporting a profit of EUR31.1 million compared to a loss of EUR6.7 million in 2021 and a profit of EUR20.9 million in 2019.

In 2022, consolidated revenues stand at EUR134.6 million with a growth of EUR76 million compared to 2021, marking a growth of 130%, and 7.5% compared to 2019.

Ebitda of EUR54.8 million is recorded in 2022, up 22% from a result of EUR3.5 million in 2021 and EUR44.9 million in 2019. This result is strongly affected by the contribution from the Compensation Fund of EUR21.1 million.

Excluding this Fund and the margin from construction services, credit income from Terminal Value on renewal fund interventions, Ebitda stands at EUR32.9 million.

Due to the positive performance of the year and the Compensation Fund, Ebitda is positive EUR35.9 million compared to negative EUR8.4 million in 2021 and positive EUR31.1 million in 2019.

The total amount of realized investments as of December 31, 2022 and renewal fund interventions is EUR20 million.

The Group's Net Financial Position as of December 31, 2022 is positive and amounted to EUR7 million compared to a net financial debt of EUR43.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

In 2022, the airport recorded a total of 8.4 million passengers, a sharp increase of 107 percent compared to 2021, with 70,871 movements and 55,195 tons of cargo transported. However, compared to 2019 last pre-Covid year, passenger traffic in 2022 was 9.7 percent lower and movements 8.1 percent lower. In contrast to 2019, on the other hand, cargo traffic was 13% higher in 2022.

In addition, Marconi Airport is confirmed as Italy's seventh largest airport in terms of passengers and third in the cargo sector.

Looking to the future, "The evolution of the market scenario shows a tendentially positive trend for 2023, with a trend approaching pre-pandemic levels. However, the current macroeconomic and geopolitical scenario generates uncertainty about the future, mainly due to factors such as: sharply rising inflation on raw materials that will inevitably also impact travel costs; and issues related to airport operations and the supply chain. According to ACI Europe's latest forecasts, the full recovery of air traffic is expected, at the European level, in 2025 rather than at the end of 2024, driven mainly by domestic tourism," the company explained in a note.

Aeroporto Marconi closed Tuesday in the green by 3.6 percent to EUR8.10 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.