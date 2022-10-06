Akobo Minerals : Presentation Dagens PS Invest – October 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to buy, subscribe or sell the securities being registered on Euronext Growth (Oslo).

This presentation has not been approved or reviewed by, or registered with, any public authority or stock exchange. This presentation is not a prospectus and does not contain the same level of information or disclosure as a prospectus or similar documents.

This presentation speaks as at the date set out on the cover and is subject to change, completion and amendment without notice. No representation or warranty (express or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information contained herein.

Some of the statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements, such as statements that describe Akobo Mineral's future plans, intentions, objectives or goals, and specifically include but are not limited to statements regarding the Akobo Gold project, resource estimates, potential mineralization, future financial or operating performance, metal prices, estimated future production, future costs, timing of pre-feasibility study and economic analysis.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements depending on, among others, such key factors as the possibility that actual circumstances will differ from the estimates and assumptions used in the potential of the Akobo Gold project, the environmental and social cost of proceeding with the project, uncertainty relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, general business and economic conditions, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of the project, changes in legislation governing emissions into the air and water, waste, and the impact of future legislation and regulations on expenses, capital expenditures and taxation, changes in project parameters, variation in ore grade or recovery rates, delays in obtaining government approvals and necessary permitting, impurities in products and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

The forward-looking statements included in this document represent Akobo Mineral's views as of the date of this presentation and subsequent events and developments may cause Akobo Mineral's views to change. Akobo Minerals disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

This presentation and the information contained herein is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

This presentation is subject to Norwegian law, and any dispute arising in respect of this presentation is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of Norwegian courts with Oslo District Court as legal venue.

This presentation includes information from the Segele Mineral Resource Estimate released by Akobo Minerals AB on the 22th of April 2022. Akobo Minerals AB confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data which materially affects the information contained in the press release regarding the Segele Mineral Resource (22/4/2022). All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate are relevant and have not materially changed.

The information that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Michael Lowry who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is a full-time employee of SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd. Mr Lowry has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Lowry consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based upon his information and context in which it appears.