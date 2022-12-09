Advanced search
    AIN   US0123481089

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

(AIN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
100.88 USD   -1.57%
04:21pAlbany International Increases Dividend
BU
10/26Baird Raises Price Target on Albany International to $101 From $95, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
10/25ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP /DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Albany International Increases Dividend

12/09/2022 | 04:21pm EST
The Board of Directors of Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company’s Class A Common Stock, an increase of 19% over the prior quarterly dividend of $0.21. The dividend is payable January 9, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 27, 2022.

“Today’s dividend increase is the direct result of Albany’s continued excellent cash generation, its strong balance sheet, and the Board’s confidence in the company’s prospects for continued growth,” said Bill Higgins, President and CEO.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process belts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs more than 4,100 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 007 M - -
Net income 2022 107 M - -
Net Debt 2022 64,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 3 187 M 3 187 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
EV / Sales 2023 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 75,6%
Albany International Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 102,49 $
Average target price 92,33 $
Spread / Average Target -9,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew William Higgins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen M. Nolan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Erland E. Kailbourne Independent Director
Robert Alan Hansen Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Scannell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.15.87%3 187
NORDSON CORPORATION-7.89%13 424
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.12.50%11 254
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-43.47%9 675
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-36.93%5 884
VALMET OYJ-33.56%4 868