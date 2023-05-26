Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Analog Devices, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ADI   US0326541051

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

(ADI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
176.53 USD   +2.40%
04:01pAnalog Devices to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
BU
09:27aSticky US inflation reawakens rate hike fears
MS
05:44aAnalyst recommendations: Apple, Nvidia, Rio Tinto, Snowflake...
MS
Analog Devices to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

05/26/2023 | 04:01pm EDT
Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Vincent Roche, will speak at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY22 and approximately 25,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

(ADI-WEB)


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
04:49aElectronic Components Manufacturers Step Up Technical Support for Customers
AQ
05/25Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target on Analog Devices to $204 From $210, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
05/25UBS Adjusts Analog Devices Price Target to $205 From $225, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/25BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $200 From $215, Maintains Outperf..
MT
05/25Truist Securities Lowers Price Target on Analog Devices to $213 From $251, Maintains Bu..
MT
05/25Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $185 From $190, Maintains Equalwe..
MT
05/25TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $200 From $225, Maintains Outperform..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 624 M - -
Net income 2023 3 551 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,7x
Yield 2023 1,94%
Capitalization 86 440 M 86 440 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,26x
EV / Sales 2024 7,31x
Nbr of Employees 24 450
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Analog Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 172,39 $
Average target price 206,21 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent T. Roche Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Vivek Jain Executive VP-Global Operations & Technology
Alan Lee Head-Research & Advanced Development
Janene I. Ásgeirsson Secretary, SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANALOG DEVICES, INC.5.59%87 204
NVIDIA CORPORATION159.89%939 295
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED26.20%456 586
BROADCOM INC.30.35%303 854
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.85.81%193 807
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.66%153 956
