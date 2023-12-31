Corporate Action Timetable
Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company; registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bég utca 3-5.; company registration number: 01-10-046538), upon performing the requirements of Point 18.3 set forth in The General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd., Book Two, Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, the Company shall hereby disclose its Corporate Action Timetable for 2024 as follows:
Date
Event
9 January 2024
Disclosure of the submissions and draft resolutions regarding
the extraordinary general meeting
30 January 2024
Holding the extraordinary general meeting
Disclosure of the general meeting resolutions
27 March 2024
Disclosure of the annual ordinary general meeting invitation
5 April 2024
Disclosure of the submissions and draft resolutions regarding
the annual ordinary general meeting
Holding the annual ordinary general meeting
Disclosure of the general meeting resolutions
26 April 2024
Disclosure of the consolidated and individual annual
report (IFRS) of 2023
Disclosure of the Corporate Governance Report
30 September 2024
Disclosure of the consolidated and individual report
(IFRS) for the first half of 2024
All dates in the table are subject to change.
Appeninn Plc. will not hold a press conference on publication of the annual report. Dated as of 31 December 2023 in Budapest
Appeninn Plc
Board of Directors
