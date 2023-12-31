Corporate Action Timetable

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company; registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bég utca 3-5.; company registration number: 01-10-046538), upon performing the requirements of Point 18.3 set forth in The General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd., Book Two, Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, the Company shall hereby disclose its Corporate Action Timetable for 2024 as follows:

Date Event 9 January 2024 Disclosure of the submissions and draft resolutions regarding the extraordinary general meeting 30 January 2024 Holding the extraordinary general meeting Disclosure of the general meeting resolutions 27 March 2024 Disclosure of the annual ordinary general meeting invitation 5 April 2024 Disclosure of the submissions and draft resolutions regarding the annual ordinary general meeting Holding the annual ordinary general meeting Disclosure of the general meeting resolutions 26 April 2024 Disclosure of the consolidated and individual annual report (IFRS) of 2023 Disclosure of the Corporate Governance Report 30 September 2024 Disclosure of the consolidated and individual report (IFRS) for the first half of 2024

All dates in the table are subject to change.

Appeninn Plc. will not hold a press conference on publication of the annual report. Dated as of 31 December 2023 in Budapest

Appeninn Plc

Board of Directors

