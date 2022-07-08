Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Augmentum Fintech PLC
  News
  Summary
    AUGM   GB00BG12XV81

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

(AUGM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-08 am EDT
116.00 GBX   -1.07%
12:36pAugmentum Fintech Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/07Augmentum Fintech Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07/07Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/08/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
8 July 2022

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Neil England
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non- executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment  Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Augmentum Fintech plc
b) LEI
  		 213800OTQ44T555I8S71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 1 pence each
Identification code
ISIN GB00BG12XV81
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
119p per share 20,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 20,000 ordinary 1p shares
 -Price 119 pence per share
e) Date of the transaction 7 July 2022
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 1 pence each
Identification code
ISIN GB00BG12XV81
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
117.5p per share 20,000
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume 20, 000 ordinary 1p shares
-Price 117.5 pence per share
e) Date of the transaction 8 July 2022
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Paul Griggs, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to Augmentum Fintech plc


© PRNewswire 2022
