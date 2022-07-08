Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

8 July 2022
LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71
Augmentum Fintech plc
Director/PDMR Shareholdings
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Neil England
|
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non- executive Director
|
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Augmentum Fintech plc
|
|b)
|LEI
|213800OTQ44T555I8S71
|
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares 1 pence each
|
|
|
|
|Identification code
|
|
|
|
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|119p per share
|20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
|20,000 ordinary 1p shares
|
| -Price
|119 pence per share
|
|
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 July 2022
|
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares 1 pence each
|
|
|
|
|Identification code
|
|
|
|
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|117.5p per share
|20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|-Aggregated volume
|20, 000 ordinary 1p shares
|
|-Price
|117.5 pence per share
|
|
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|8 July 2022
|
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Paul Griggs, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary to Augmentum Fintech plc