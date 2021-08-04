|
Barclays : Director/PDMR Shareholding (PDF 332KB)
Barclays PLC
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGINGMANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
The following notifications under article 19.1 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR') relate to transactions made on behalf of the Chairman and Non-Executive Directors in Barclays PLC shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with article 19.3 of MAR.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mike Ashley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission
allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
|
a)
Name
Barclays PLC
b)
LEI
213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares in Barclays PLC with a nominal value of
instrument, type of instrument
25 pence each ('Shares')
Identification code
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares for Non-Executive Directors. The
|
|
|
|
Company, which, together with any reinvested dividends,
|
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.750
3,899
d)
Aggregated information
Not applicable
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-07-30
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Tim Breedon
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission
allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
or auction monitor
a)
Name
Barclays PLC
b)
LEI
213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares in Barclays PLC with a nominal value of
instrument, type of instrument
25 pence each ('Shares')
Identification code
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares for Non-Executive Directors. The
|
|
|
|
Company, which, together with any reinvested dividends,
|
|
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.750
3,757
d)
Aggregated information
Not applicable
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-07-30
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mohamed El-Erian
2
Reason for the notification
|
|
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
or auction monitor
a)
Name
Barclays PLC
b)
LEI
213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70
4
Details of the transaction(s): section
to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares in Barclays PLC with a nominal value of
instrument, type of instrument
25 pence each ('Shares')
Identification code
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares for Non-Executive Directors. The
purchase arises from the policy of using part of the fee
payable to each Director to purchase shares in the
Company, which, together with any reinvested
dividends, are retained for the Director until they leave
the Board.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.750
4,254
d)
Aggregated information
Not applicable
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-07-30
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Dawn Fitzpatrick
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
|
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission
allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
or auction monitor
a)
Name
Barclays PLC
b)
LEI
213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares in Barclays PLC with a nominal value of
instrument, type of instrument
25 pence each ('Shares')
Identification code
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares for Non-Executive Directors. The
purchase arises from the policy of using part of the fee
payable to each Director to purchase shares in the
Company, which, together with any reinvested dividends,
are retained for the Director until they leave the Board.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.750
4,254
d)
Aggregated information
Not applicable
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-07-30
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mary Francis
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Barclays PLC
b)
LEI
213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares in Barclays PLC with a nominal value of
instrument, type of instrument
25 pence each ('Shares')
Identification code
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares for Non-Executive Directors. The
purchase arises from the policy of using part of the fee
payable to each Director to purchase shares in the
Company, which, together with any reinvested dividends,
are retained for the Director until they leave the Board.
£1.750
3,898
d)
Aggregated information
Not applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
|
|
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
