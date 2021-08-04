Log in
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/04 05:07:10 am
177.08 GBX   +0.41%
BARCLAYS : Director/PDMR Shareholding (PDF 332KB)
PU
04:44aRWE AG(NEU) : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04:44aEON AG : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
Barclays : Director/PDMR Shareholding (PDF 332KB)

08/04/2021 | 04:46am EDT
Barclays PLC

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGINGMANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

The following notifications under article 19.1 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR') relate to transactions made on behalf of the Chairman and Non-Executive Directors in Barclays PLC shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with article 19.3 of MAR.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mike Ashley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission

allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Barclays PLC

b)

LEI

213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares in Barclays PLC with a nominal value of

instrument, type of instrument

25 pence each ('Shares')

Identification code

GB0031348658

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares for Non-Executive Directors. The

purchase arises from the policy of using part of the fee

payable to each Director to purchase shares in the

Company, which, together with any reinvested dividends,

are retained for the Director until they leave the Board.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.750

3,899

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-07-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Tim Breedon

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission

allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Barclays PLC

b)

LEI

213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares in Barclays PLC with a nominal value of

instrument, type of instrument

25 pence each ('Shares')

Identification code

GB0031348658

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares for Non-Executive Directors. The

purchase arises from the policy of using part of the fee

payable to each Director to purchase shares in the

Company, which, together with any reinvested dividends,

are retained for the Director until they leave the Board.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.750

3,757

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-07-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mohamed El-Erian

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Barclays PLC

b)

LEI

213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70

4

Details of the transaction(s): section

to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares in Barclays PLC with a nominal value of

instrument, type of instrument

25 pence each ('Shares')

Identification code

GB0031348658

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares for Non-Executive Directors. The

purchase arises from the policy of using part of the fee

payable to each Director to purchase shares in the

Company, which, together with any reinvested

dividends, are retained for the Director until they leave

the Board.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.750

4,254

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-07-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Dawn Fitzpatrick

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission

allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Barclays PLC

b)

LEI

213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares in Barclays PLC with a nominal value of

instrument, type of instrument

25 pence each ('Shares')

Identification code

GB0031348658

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares for Non-Executive Directors. The

purchase arises from the policy of using part of the fee

payable to each Director to purchase shares in the

Company, which, together with any reinvested dividends,

are retained for the Director until they leave the Board.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.750

4,254

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-07-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mary Francis

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Barclays PLC

b)

LEI

213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares in Barclays PLC with a nominal value of

instrument, type of instrument

25 pence each ('Shares')

Identification code

GB0031348658

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares for Non-Executive Directors. The

purchase arises from the policy of using part of the fee

payable to each Director to purchase shares in the

Company, which, together with any reinvested dividends,

are retained for the Director until they leave the Board.

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)

£1.750

3,898

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-07-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Crawford Gillies

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Barclays PLC

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 08:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
