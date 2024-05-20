The text of the By-Laws amended at articles 9 - Shareholders' Meetings - and 16 - Powers of the Board of Directors and Representation in Law - by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 16, 2024 is made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the authorised storage website www.1info.it and can also be consulted on the Company's website at the following link:
https://www.basicnet.com/contenuti/gruppo/statuto.asp?menuSelectedID=2c
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BasicNet S.p.A. published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 15:57:07 UTC.