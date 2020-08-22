U.S. energy firms shutting down offshore Gulf of Mexico production as storms loom

HOUSTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producers on Saturday
continued to shut down offshore production while evacuating
workers from Gulf of Mexico platforms as two tropical storms
took aim at the major oil-producing region.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it began shutting down
production at most of its offshore operations on Saturday,
joining other energy majors BP Plc, Chevron Corp,
which began shutdowns on Friday.
Storms Marco and Laura are poised to enter the Gulf early
next week, with each forecast to make landfalls on the Gulf
coast by mid-week. However, neither storm is expected to become
a major hurricane and the forecast storm tracks cover a wide
area.
Storm Marco on Saturday is expected to become a category one
hurricane with winds of at least 74 miles per hour (119 km) but
faces wind-shear conditions that will limit development. Storm
Laura is on a track to travel over Hispaniola and Cuba, and is
likely to remain a tropical storm, said Matt Rogers, a
meteorologist at Commodity Weather Group.
"We don't see the intensity and strengthening risk" to
either storm, said Rogers, whose company advises energy and
agricultural firms. The prospect of either becoming a damaging,
category three storm is just 10%, he said. Unlike Hurricane
Harvey, which struck the region three years ago, neither is
expected to linger inland, reducing risk of coastal flooding.
Still, helicopters on Saturday were crisscrossing the Gulf
of Mexico, ferrying workers off platforms in precautionary
measures, said Tony Hermans, base manager at Bristow Galliano
heliport in southern Louisiana. Scheduled evacuations will be
completed by Sunday, he said.
U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore wells account for 17% of total
U.S. crude oil production and 5% of total U.S. natural gas
production. The region along the Texas to Mississippi coasts
also accounts for 45% of total U.S. petroleum refining capacity.
BP, Shell, BHP and Chevron each had begun removing personnel
from offshore facilities on Friday. Occidental Petroleum and
Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, a major oil export and import
terminal, reported they had begun implementing weather
procedures.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams and Erwin Seba; Editing by Andrea
Ricci and Daniel Wallis)