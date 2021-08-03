Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlueLinx Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BXC   US09624H2085

BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.

(BXC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlueLinx : Q2 2021 BlueLinx Holdings Inc Earnings Conference Call Presentation

08/03/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Second Quarter Results Conference Call

August 4, 2021

Safe Harbor Statement

Note to Our Investors

This presentation contains forward-lookingstatements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that predicts, forecasts, indicates or implies future results, performance, liquidity levels or achievements, and may contain the words " believe,"" anticipate,"" expect,"" estimate,"" intend,"" project," "plan," "will be, "be, "will likely continue, "continue," "will likely result" or words or phrases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our business, strategy, or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation include statements about our strategic imperatives and priorities, and our focus thereon; our ability to capitalize on our geographic footprint to grow our national dealer and home center customer markets; our local entrepreneurial initiatives; our focus on reducing non-essential costs and our ability to, and the potential success of, investing in resources to support strategic sales growth; our market and business outlook, including the outlook for the residential housing construction markets, and trends in wood-based commodity prices; trends in deurbanization, housing inventory and prices; trends in residential repair and remodel activity; the influence of wood-based commodity price inflation on specialty product sales; our efforts to manage commodity price volatility and the potential success thereof; and the COVID-19 pandemic and our response thereto, including statements about the potential trajectory of the pandemic and its potential effects.

Forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on estimates and assumptions made by our management that, although believed by us to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our business, strategy, or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We operate in a changing environment in which new risks can emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all of these risks, nor can it assess the extent to which any factor, or a combination of factors, may cause our business, strategy, or actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause these differences include, among other things: pricing and product cost variability; volumes of product sold; changes in the prices, supply, and/or demand for products that we distribute; the cyclical nature of the industry in which we operate; housing market conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic and other contagious illness outbreaks and their potential effects on our industry; effective inventory management relative to our sales volume or the prices of the products we produce; information technology security risks and business interruption risks; increases in petroleum prices; consolidation among competitors, suppliers, and customers; disintermediation risk; loss of products or key suppliers and manufacturers; our dependence on international suppliers and manufacturers for certain products; business disruptions; exposure to product liability and other claims and legal proceedings related to our business and the products we distribute; natural disasters, catastrophes, fire, or other unexpected events; successful implementation of our strategy; wage increases or work stoppages by our union employees; costs imposed by federal, state, local, and other regulations; compliance costs associated with federal, state, and local environmental protection laws; our level of indebtedness and our ability to incur additional debt to fund future needs; the risk that our cash flows and capital resources may be insufficient to service our existing or future indebtedness; the covenants of the instruments governing our indebtedness limiting the discretion of our management in operating our business; the fact that we lease many of our distribution centers, and we would still be obligated under these leases even if we close a leased distribution center; changes in our product mix; shareholder activism; potential acquisitions and the integration and completion of such acquisitions; the possibility that the value of our deferred tax assets could become impaired; changes in our expected annual effective tax rate could be volatile; the costs and liabilities related to our participation in multi-employer pension plans could increase; the possibility that we could be the subject of securities class action litigation due to stock price volatility; and changes in, or interpretation of, accounting principles. Given these risks and uncertainties, we caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAPFinancial Measures. BlueLinx reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We also believe that presentation of certain non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, net debt, the ratio of our total net debt to Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow, may be useful to investors and may provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than using reported GAAP results alone. Explanations of these non-GAAP measures are included in the accompanying Appendix to this presentation, and any non-GAAP measures used herein are reconciled herein or in the financial tables in the Appendix to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. We caution that non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, our reported GAAP results.

Immaterial Rounding Differences. Immaterial rounding adjustments and differences may exist between slides, press releases, and previously issued presentations.

This presentation and the associated remarks made during this conference call are integrally related and are intended to be presented and understood together.

-1-

Executive Summary

Market Update and Second Quarter 2021 Performance

Market Conditions

  • Single-familyresidential housing remains strong. Q2 single-familyhousing starts consistent with 1Q21 estimates; still well below prior cyclical peak. Favorable mortgage rates, low housing inventory, deurbanization and improved employment conditions continuing to support positive housing trends
  • Commodity wood prices are volatile. Framing Lumber is currently ~70% off its peak in May 2021 and Structural Panel prices peaked in June at $1,705/MSF but have since decreased ~50%
  • Builders' Confidence Index remains elevated. NAHB Builders' Confidence Index
    60% above the 20-year average at 80 as of July 2021
  • Remodeling activity continues to strengthen. LIRA Index and NAHB RMI both indicate continued R&R momentum with LIRA reaching record levels in Q2
  • Economic measures trending positively. National unemployment rate down to 5.9% in June, a 60-basispoint improvement from December 2020. 30-yearfixed mortgage rates continue to stay at historically low levels

Note: All comparisons versus the prior-year period unless otherwise noted

Company Performance

  • Record second quarter results. Record net income and Adjusted EBITDA, driven by specialty volume growth and margin expansion along with structural sales growth
  • Significant leverage reduction while enhancing liquidity. Reduced net debt outstanding by $53 million year over year; Paid off Term Loan in full in 1Q21; Excess availability and cash increased to $276 million as of quarter end
  • Broad-basedsales increase. Overall net sales $1.3 billion, higher by 87%
  • Margin expansion across both product categories. Total gross margin +480 bps to 19.2%; Record specialty products gross margin +710 bps to 24.4%; Structural products gross margin +430 bps to 13.6%
  • Disciplined cost controls. Maintaining cost discipline; SG&A normalizing post pandemic
  • Improved profitability. Net income increased $107 million; earnings per diluted share of $11.61 vs. $0.71 in prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA of $166 million, up from $31 million

-2-

Single-Family Housing Demand

Our business is correlated to single-family housing starts (SFHS)

Total U.S. Single Family Housing Starts

Total U.S. Monthly Single-Family Residential Home Supply

Housing starts in thousands(1)

Months of inventory(2)

2021 SFHS forecasted at 1.2 million

2,000

Single-family residential home supply is 7% above the 20-year average

1,800

14

units were consistent with 1Q21

1,600

2021 SFHS annual estimate ~33% below the

12

estimates; 12% above 50-year

prior cyclical peak achieved in 2005

1,400

10

average. Further growth expected

1,200

8

over next 3 years(1)

1,000

50-year average

800

6

Months of supply for new and

600

4

20-year average

400

existing homes increased in 2Q21

2

200

due to higher home prices and

-

0

construction materials inflation

2000

2001 2002

2003 2004

2005

2006

2007

2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

2020 2021E 2022E

2023E

2024E

2000

2001

2002 2003 2004 2005

2006

2007

2008 2009 2010 2011

2012

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

2019

2020

2021

slowing recent sales

Builders' Confidence remains well

30 Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

NAHB "Builders' Confidence" Market Index

As of July 2021(3)

Composite index(4)

above the 20-year average at 80

18.0%

16.6%

100

Builders' confidence reached a 35-yearhigh in Nov-20 and remains elevated

16.0%

90

Average U.S. home prices currently

14.0%

80

16% higher than a year ago; double-

12.0%

70

digit % growth for full year 2021(1)

10.0%

60

8.0%

50

20-year average

6.0%

40-yearaverage

40

Low mortgage rates continue to

3.1%

30

4.0%

support market demand

2.0%

20

10

0.0%

1980

1982

1984

1986

1988

1990

1992

1994

1996

1998

2000

2002

2004

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

2022P

2024P

0

2007

2017

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2018

2019

2020

2021

(1) Source: Historical data is U.S. Census Bureau; Forecast: John Burns Real Estate Consulting, LLC subject limitations and disclaimers - not for redistribution

(2) Source: U.S. Census Bureau. The months' supply is the ratio of houses for sale to houses sold. This statistic provides an indication of the size of the for-sale inventory in relation to the number of houses currently being sold. The months' supply indicates how long the current for-sale inventory would

last given the current sales rate if no additional new houses were built.

(3) Source: Historical data is Freddie Mac; Forecast: John Burns Real Estate Consulting, LLC subject limitations and disclaimers - not for redistribution.

(4) Source: NAHB. The NAHB Housing Market Index (HMI) is based on a monthly survey of NAHB members designed to take the pulse of the single-family housing market. The survey asks respondents to rate market conditions for the sale of new homes at the present time and in the next six months as well as the traffic of prospective buyers of new homes.

-3-

Residential Repair & Remodel Activity Remains Healthy

Elevated Repair & Remodel activity continues

Total Installed Base of U.S. Homes, Including Renter and

U.S. Private Residential Construction Put-In-Place (CPP)

Annual U.S. Homes installed base

Owner-Occupied Homes

Dollars in millions(2)

Homes in millions(1)

$1,400

forecast expects continued

$1,200

increases through 2025; positive

129

$1,000

for both residential construction

128

and repair and remodel end

127

$800

markets

126

$600

125

$400

124

CPP and remodeling data continue

$200

123

to indicate continued elevating

122

$0

R&R activity; LIRA expected to

121

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

120

increase and remain elevated

119

LIRA Remodeling Activity Index

through 1H 2022

118

TTM Moving Total - Dollars in Billions(3)

118

116

117

117

$450

Strong existing home sales and

$400

record home values are fueling

$350

home improvement activity

$300

$250

$200

$150

$100

$50

$0

1Q22 (P)

(1) Source: HIRL Research; updated annually

1Q00

1Q01

1Q02

1Q03

1Q04

1Q05

1Q06

1Q07

1Q08

1Q09

1Q10

1Q11

1Q12

1Q13

1Q14

1Q15

1Q16

1Q17

1Q18

1Q19

1Q20

1Q21

(2) Source: Historical data is from the U.S. Census Bureau; The Value of Construction Put in Place Survey (VIP) provides monthly estimates of the total dollar value of construction work done in the U.S. The survey covers construction work done each month on new

structures or improvements to existing structures for private and public sectors.

(3) Source: Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University. The Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) provides a short-term outlook of national home improvement and repair spending to owner-occupied homes. The indicator, measured as an

annual rate-of-change of its components, is designed to project the annual rate of change in spending for the current quarter and subsequent four quarters, and is intended to help identify future turning points in the business cycle of the home improvement and

repair industry.

-4-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 21:53:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.
05:55pBLUELINX : TTM Net Sales, Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 billion, $250 m..
PU
05:55pBLUELINX : Q2 2021 BlueLinx Holdings Inc Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
05:43pBLUELINX : Amends and Extends Its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility (Form..
PU
05:33pBLUELINX : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:37pBLUELINX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
04:27pBLUELINX HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
04:25pBLUELINX HOLDINGS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
04:23pBLUELINX : Earnings Flash (BXC) BLUELINX CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $1.31B, vs..
MT
04:21pBlueLinx Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
GL
04:11pBlueLinx Amends and Extends Its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 711 M - -
Net income 2021 141 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 417 M 417 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 2 111
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 44,08 $
Average target price 68,33 $
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dwight A. K. Gibson President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly C. Janzen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Kim S. Fennebresque Non-Executive Chairman
Shyam K. Reddy Co-Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & SVP
Dominic DiNapoli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.42.96%396
FERGUSON PLC13.29%30 983
REECE LIMITED63.04%11 397
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.34.98%3 729
GMS INC.55.58%2 043
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY2.97%1 936