On Monday, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun announced he would leave by the end of the year, following concerns from regulators and airline customers after a panel flew off a 737 MAX 9 jet in January.
(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Dan Whitcomb)
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|193 USD
|+0.54%
|+2.82%
|-25.96%
|01:57am
(Reuters) - Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into a supplier of parts for Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc after what he said were recurring issues with certain of those parts, his office said on Thursday.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|193 USD
|+0.54%
|+2.82%
|117B
|36.07 USD
|+1.18%
|+2.30%
|4.14B
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-25.96%
|117B
|+22.13%
|146B
|+0.36%
|110B
|+19.29%
|18.52B
|+13.84%
|17.61B
|+48.77%
|4.89B
|+7.66%
|3.9B
|-19.40%
|3.81B
|-8.06%
|3.07B
|-26.23%
|1.48B