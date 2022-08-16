Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.
  News
  Summary
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

08-16-2022
15.73 USD   -8.07%
BOWMAN CONSULTING : Awarded $2 Million Professional Engineering Services Contract by the Forest Preserves of Cook County
PU
08/15 B. Riley Raises Bowman Consulting Group's Price Target to $27 from $23 After Higher-than-Expected Q2 Results, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/12 BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Bowman Consulting : Awarded $2 Million Professional Engineering Services Contract by the Forest Preserves of Cook County

08/16/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
Bowman Awarded $2 Million Professional Engineering Services Contract by the Forest Preserves of Cook County
August 16, 2022
Chicago, IL

Bowman announced that the Forest Preserves of Cook County awarded the company a $2 million, three-year contract for professional engineering services for districtwide transportation improvements. Bowman is pleased to partner with the following subconsultants on this project: Accurate Group, Inc., Applied Research Associates, Inc., GSG Consultants, Inc., Princeton Technical Services, Inc. and R.M. Chin & Associates.

The contract includes both Phase II design engineering and Phase III construction engineering services for the Forest Preserves, which operates and maintains over 300 parking lot access areas, 155 miles of paved trails and 70,000 acres of land in Cook County, IL. Project work will involve site inspections, pavement coring, surveys, coordination, engineering design, plan and bid document preparation, construction cost estimating, permitting, and construction management services for rehabilitating parking lots, access roads and trails.

"We look forward to this opportunity," said Jeff Druckman, Bowman senior vice president. "We specifically assembled a highly qualified, multi-disciplined and diverse team to provide the Forest Preserves with the professional services they require."

Construction engineering services for four parking lot rehabilitation contracts are expected to begin in late August, and design engineering services will begin in 2023.

Disclaimer

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 21:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
