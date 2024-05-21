After a 20-year career at Citigroup Inc. (1987-2007) that included roles as chief financial officer of the global transactions services and commercial markets business divisions, Mr. Fawcett held a variety of senior and executive leadership roles with increasing responsibility at both international and domestic financial institutions, including executive vice president and chief financial officer of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Americas and Citizens Financial Group (CFG) from January 2008 to April 2015, where he helped lead the CFG initial public offering (Sept. 2014) and separation from RBS. From 1980 to 1987 he was a senior audit manager at KPMG where he specialized in banking and financial services audit engagements. Mr. Fawcett served as a member of the board of directors at Rabobank (Utrecht-Americas Holding Company), a Dutch multinational banking and financial service company, from 2016 to 2017 where he served as chair of the audit committee.

Mr. Fawcett holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and an MBA from St. John's University.

Following Mr. Fawcett's appointment, Bread Financial's board now consists of nine directors.