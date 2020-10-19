Brinker International : Chili's Introduces An Offer We Can All Agree On - $5 Presidente Margaritas Through Election Day

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that times are tough right now. We're all looking for moments, big or small, to enjoy and cherish. That's why Chili's® Grill & Bar wanted to bring our Guests an offer we can all agree on – $5 Presidente Margaritas® – all day, every day for TWO WEEKS. That's right; Guests can safely sip and ritalax on our classic, OG marg in-restaurant or To-Go from Oct. 20 through Nov. 3. As always, it's hand-shaken 25 times with Sauza Conmemorativo® Tequila, Patrón® Citrónge and E&J Brandy.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8670255-chilis-5-dollar-presidente-margaritas-through-election-day/

But that's not all. Guests who show their support for the Margarita Party have three chances to get their hands on limited-edition presidential merch. All endorsed by the Presidente, of course. Here's how Guests can be a winner:

1. Vote for the Margarita Party by ordering a $5 Presidente Margarita

Guests who show their support for the Margarita Party by ordering a $5 Presidente Margarita (or two, we don't judge) between Oct. 20 through Nov. 3 in-restaurant or To-Go will get a free commemorative sticker while supplies last.

2. Enter to Live Like a Presidente year round

Those who really want to shake things up can sip, snap and share a pic while enjoying their $5 Presidente on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook with #PresidenteForPrez to be entered for a chance to Live Like a Presidente for a year. Not sure what it's like to Live Like a Presidente? Enter to win to find out! Guests could win the ultimate Margarita Party kit to host their own marg parties whenever they please (safely, of course). The kit includes:

Margarita Party swag, which includes a long-sleeve T-shirt, bumper sticker and yard sign to show support for the Marg Party

Their very own margarita machine because duh; you gotta make margs somehow

Classic Presidente Margarita shakers and glassware

Last, but not least, FREE Chili's for one full year!

3. Checkout our social channels for a chance to win Margarita Party merch

Guests can follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook to find out how they can win their very own Margarita Party merch – and show their support of our Cocktail in Chief!

Elect to refresh here to find a participating restaurant, and to check out the terms and conditions. Must be 21 or older to purchase alcoholic beverages.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We're known for our big mouth burgers, Texas-sized ribs, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making every Guest feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories.

