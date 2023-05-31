Advanced search
    CPB   US1344291091

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY

(CPB)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-30 pm EDT
50.37 USD   -2.21%
08:36aCampbell Management to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference
BU
05/30Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
05/30Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading
MT
Campbell Management to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference

05/31/2023 | 08:36am EDT
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) today announced that Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carrie Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. EST.

The discussion will be available via a listen-only live webcast accessible at https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore36/cpb/2144244. The webcast will be available for replay at https://investor.campbellsoupcompany.com/events-presentations/ and will remain archived there for 90 days following the conference.

About Campbell Soup Company
For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.6 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 369 M - -
Net income 2023 860 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 2,96%
Capitalization 15 085 M 15 085 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
EV / Sales 2024 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 14 700
Free-Float 64,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 50,37 $
Average target price 53,61 $
Spread / Average Target 6,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Clouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carrie L. Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith R. McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Slavtcheff Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Julia Anderson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY-9.23%15 085
NESTLÉ S.A.1.12%319 608
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.58%98 557
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.29%52 402
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-0.69%48 909
KRAFT HEINZ-7.03%46 451
