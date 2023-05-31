Campbell Management to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) today announced that Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carrie Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. EST.

The discussion will be available via a listen-only live webcast accessible at https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore36/cpb/2144244. The webcast will be available for replay at https://investor.campbellsoupcompany.com/events-presentations/ and will remain archived there for 90 days following the conference.

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.6 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

