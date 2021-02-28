Changsha Broad Homes Industrial : NOTICE OF 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2163)

NOTICE OF 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting for the year 2020 of Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at the Meeting Room of Broad Homes Headquarters, No. 248 Yinshuang Road, Yuelu District, Changsha, Hunan Province, the PRC at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 (the "AGM"), for the purpose of considering and approving the following resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS:

1. To consider and approve the report of the board of directors of the Company for the year 2020;

2. To consider and approve the report of the supervisory committee of the Company for the year 2020;

3. To consider and approve the financial report of the Company for the year 2020;

4. To consider and approve the final financial statements of the Company for the year 2020;

5. To consider and approve the financial budget report of the Company for the year 2021;

6. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to profit distribution of the Company for the year 2020;

7. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to remunerations of directors and supervisors of the Company for the year 2020;

8. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the financing and guarantee limit of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year 2021; and

9. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the engagement of auditors of the Company

for the year 2021.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION:

10. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the report of use of proceeds from previous fund raising activity of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Zhang Jian

Chairman

March 1, 2021

As at the date of this notice, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Zhang Jian, Ms. Tang Fen, Ms. Shi Donghong, Mr. Zhang Kexiang and Mr. Tan Xinming as Executive Directors; Mr. Zhang Quanxun and Ms. Hu Keman as non-Executive Directors; and Mr. Chen Gongrong, Mr. Li Zhengnong, Mr. Wong Kai Yan Thomas and Mr. Zhao Zhengting as Independent non-Executive Directors.

Notes:

1. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS TO DETERMINE ENTITLEMENT TO ATTEND THE AGM In order to ascertain shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the AGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, March 23, 2021 to Friday, March 26, 2021 (both days inclusive). Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Friday, March 26, 2021 are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the AGM, all duly completed transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates of H shareholders whose transfer has not been registered shall be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road

East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021.

2. APPOINTMENT OF PROXIES A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the AGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf. A proxy needs not to be a shareholder of the Company, but he/she must attend the AGM in person to represent the relevant shareholder. The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of a shareholder or his/her attorney duly authorized in writing. If the shareholder is a corporation, that instrument must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of its director(s) or duly authorized attorney. If that instrument is signed by an attorney of the shareholder, the power of attorney authorizing that attorney to sign or other authorization document must be notarized. In order to be valid, the form of proxy, the notarized power of attorney or other authorization document (if any) must be delivered to the H share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for H shareholders), or the headquarters and principal place of business of the Company at No. 248 Yinshuang Road, Yuelu District, Changsha, Hunan Province, the PRC (for domestic shareholders) not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM (i.e. no later than 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) by hand or by post. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM if you so wish.

3. VOTING BY POLL All resolutions at the general meeting will be taken by poll (except where the chairman decides to allow a resolution relating to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands) pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). Therefore, the resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM will be taken by poll. The announcement of poll results will be published on the website of the Company (www.bhome.com.cn) and the HKExnews website of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) in accordance with the Listing Rules.

4. MISCELLANEOUS