Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd.    2163   CNE100003NK1

CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(2163)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial : NOTICE OF 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

02/28/2021 | 05:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

ڗӍჃɽИσʈุණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2163)

NOTICE OF 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting for the year 2020 of Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at the Meeting Room of Broad Homes Headquarters, No. 248 Yinshuang Road, Yuelu District, Changsha, Hunan Province, the PRC at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 (the "AGM"), for the purpose of considering and approving the following resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS:

  • 1. To consider and approve the report of the board of directors of the Company for the year 2020;

  • 2. To consider and approve the report of the supervisory committee of the Company for the year 2020;

  • 3. To consider and approve the financial report of the Company for the year 2020;

  • 4. To consider and approve the final financial statements of the Company for the year 2020;

  • 5. To consider and approve the financial budget report of the Company for the year 2021;

  • 6. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to profit distribution of the Company for the year 2020;

  • 7. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to remunerations of directors and supervisors of the Company for the year 2020;

  • 8. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the financing and guarantee limit of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year 2021; and

  • 9. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the engagement of auditors of the Company

  • for the year 2021.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION:

10. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the report of use of proceeds from previous fund raising activity of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Zhang Jian

Chairman

March 1, 2021

As at the date of this notice, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Zhang Jian, Ms. Tang Fen, Ms. Shi Donghong, Mr. Zhang Kexiang and Mr. Tan Xinming as Executive Directors; Mr. Zhang Quanxun and Ms. Hu Keman as non-Executive Directors; and Mr. Chen Gongrong, Mr. Li Zhengnong, Mr. Wong Kai Yan Thomas and Mr. Zhao Zhengting as Independent non-Executive Directors.

Notes:

  • 1. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS TO DETERMINE ENTITLEMENT TO ATTEND THE AGM

    In order to ascertain shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the AGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, March 23, 2021 to Friday, March 26, 2021 (both days inclusive). Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Friday, March 26, 2021 are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the AGM, all duly completed transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates of H shareholders whose transfer has not been registered shall be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road

  • East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021.

  • 2. APPOINTMENT OF PROXIES

    A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the AGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf. A proxy needs not to be a shareholder of the Company, but he/she must attend the AGM in person to represent the relevant shareholder.

    The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of a shareholder or his/her attorney duly authorized in writing. If the shareholder is a corporation, that instrument must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of its director(s) or duly authorized attorney. If that instrument is signed by an attorney of the shareholder, the power of attorney authorizing that attorney to sign or other authorization document must be notarized.

    In order to be valid, the form of proxy, the notarized power of attorney or other authorization document (if any) must be delivered to the H share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for H shareholders), or the headquarters and principal place of business of the Company at No. 248 Yinshuang Road, Yuelu District, Changsha, Hunan Province, the PRC (for domestic shareholders) not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM (i.e. no later than 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) by hand or by post. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM if you so wish.

  • 3. VOTING BY POLL

    All resolutions at the general meeting will be taken by poll (except where the chairman decides to allow a resolution relating to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands) pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). Therefore, the resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM will be taken by poll. The announcement of poll results will be published on the website of the Company (www.bhome.com.cn) and the HKExnews website of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) in accordance with the Listing Rules.

4. MISCELLANEOUS

  • (1) The AGM is expected to last for no more than half a day. Shareholders or their proxies attending the AGM shall be responsible for their own travelling and accommodation expenses.

  • (2) Shareholders or their proxies shall produce their identity proof when attending the AGM (and any adjournment thereof).

  • (3) The H share registrar of the Company:

    Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

    Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for lodging transfer documents)

    17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for lodging form of proxy)

    Tel: (852) 2862 8555

    Fax: (852) 2865 0990

  • (4) The headquarters and principal place of business of the Company:

    No. 248 Yinshuang Road, Yuelu District, Changsha, Hunan Province, the PRC Contact department: Board secretary office

    Tel: (86) 0731 8891 1595

    Fax: (86) 0731 8891 1595 Contact person: Huang Fengchun

  • (5) For details of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM for consideration and approving, please refer to the circular of the Company dated March 1, 2021.

Disclaimer

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 22:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
05:22pCHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL : Form of proxy of shareholders for use at 2020 ..
PU
05:14pCHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL : Notice of 2020 annual general meeting
PU
02/26CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL : Annual results announcement for the year ended..
PU
01/11CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL : ' Reports 32% Jump in Total New Contract Value..
MT
01/10CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL : ' Shares Plummet 35% on Up to 75% Profit Decli..
MT
2020CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL : Adjustment to investment projects to be financ..
PU
2020CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL : Voluntary clarification announcement
PU
2020CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL : Profit warning supplemental announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 513 M 543 M 543 M
Net income 2020 596 M 92,0 M 92,0 M
Net Debt 2020 891 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 4,07%
Capitalization 5 510 M 851 M 851 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 414
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,18 CNY
Last Close Price 11,30 CNY
Spread / Highest target 213%
Spread / Average Target 87,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fen Tang President and Director
Donghong Shi Chief Financial Officer, Co-Secretary and Director
Jian Zhang Chairman
Gongrong Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhengnong Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-28.66%851
CRH PLC5.23%33 993
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED15.64%23 806
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY12.60%22 134
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC18.43%20 983
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG6.96%15 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ