    600999   CNE100000HK9

CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(600999)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-22
13.20 CNY   +0.15%
China halts more than 20 IPOs sponsored by China Merchants Securities amid probe

08/24/2022
SHANGHAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chinese bourses have halted processing more than 20 initial public offering (IPO) plans sponsored by China Merchants Securities, following an investigation into the broker, according to exchange disclosures.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange has suspended 15 IPO plans set for its ChiNext board, while the Shanghai exchange has paused five IPOs targeting its tech-focused STAR Market since last Friday, exchange filings showed.

Three other IPOs targeting the Beijing Stock Exchange were also affected.

The bourses attributed the halts to an investigation by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) into China Merchants Securities, their common sponsor.

The CSRC decided to file a case against China Merchants, as it failed to perform due diligence and was suspected of rule violations during a case in 2014, the broker said earlier this month.

The brokerage said it would cooperate fully with the CSRC.

China has vowed "zero tolerance" towards securities and accounting fraud, seeking to stabilise and reform its capital markets and channelling more money to fund innovation and economic growth.

STAR Market IPO candidates affected included Zhuhai Boya Technology Co., I-TEK OptoElectronics and Wuhan Dameng Database Co.

Impacted ChiNext listing hopefuls included Sidea Semiconductor Equipment (Shenzhen) Co., Guangzhou v-solution telecommunication technology co., and Shenzhen Q&D Circuits.

Chinese bourses have halted processing batches of IPO applications previously as regulators investigated intermediaries. (Reporting by Jason Xue and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD. 0.15% 13.2 End-of-day quote.-25.21%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX -3.01% 2260.1 Real-time Quote.-11.99%
SOLUTION GROUP -4.88% 0.195 End-of-day quote.-64.55%
04:28aChina halts more than 20 IPOs sponsored by China Merchants Securities amid probe
RE
02:16aByteDance-Backed YH Entertainment Launches Up to $140 Million Hong Kong IPO
MT
01:34aHongjiu Fruit Kicks Off Up to $93 Million Hong Kong IPO
MT
08/09Chengtun Mining Raises $329 Million to Fund Congo Mine
MT
08/05Auson Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received CNY 100 million in funding from De..
CI
08/01China Merchants Securities to Issue $696 Million in Dividends
MT
08/01Chengtun Mining Group Co., Ltd. announced that it has received CNY 2.224922995 billion ..
CI
07/28China's 'common prosperity' drive slashes pay and perks for investment bankers
RE
07/22China Overseas Grand Unit Sells Project Companies' Receivables to China Merchants Secur..
MT
07/06Beijing United Rongbang Appoints China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. as Financial Advi..
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 30 293 M 4 432 M 4 432 M
Net income 2022 9 367 M 1 371 M 1 371 M
Net Debt 2022 202 B 29 540 M 29 540 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 106 B 15 496 M 15 496 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
EV / Sales 2023 8,94x
Nbr of Employees 12 005
Free-Float 32,8%
Technical analysis trends CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 13,20 CNY
Average target price 16,53 CNY
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zong Min Wu President & Executive Director
Min He Deputy General Manager-Finance
Da Huo Chairman
Linda Lei Zhou Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bin Zhao Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.-25.21%15 496
MORGAN STANLEY-10.04%151 596
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-13.45%136 995
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-11.08%110 702
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-24.65%40 927
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-14.42%26 635