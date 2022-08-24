China halts more than 20 IPOs sponsored by China Merchants Securities amid probe

SHANGHAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chinese bourses have halted
processing more than 20 initial public offering (IPO) plans
sponsored by China Merchants Securities, following
an investigation into the broker, according to exchange
disclosures.
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange has suspended 15 IPO plans set
for its ChiNext board, while the Shanghai exchange has paused
five IPOs targeting its tech-focused STAR Market since last
Friday, exchange filings showed.
Three other IPOs targeting the Beijing Stock Exchange were
also affected.
The bourses attributed the halts to an investigation by the
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) into China
Merchants Securities, their common sponsor.
The CSRC decided to file a case against China Merchants, as
it failed to perform due diligence and was suspected of rule
violations during a case in 2014, the broker said earlier this
month.
The brokerage said it would cooperate fully with the CSRC.
China has vowed "zero tolerance" towards securities and
accounting fraud, seeking to stabilise and reform its capital
markets and channelling more money to fund innovation and
economic growth.
STAR Market IPO candidates affected included Zhuhai Boya
Technology Co., I-TEK OptoElectronics and Wuhan Dameng Database
Co.
Impacted ChiNext listing hopefuls included Sidea
Semiconductor Equipment (Shenzhen) Co., Guangzhou v-solution
telecommunication technology co., and Shenzhen Q&D Circuits.
Chinese bourses have halted processing batches of IPO
applications previously as regulators investigated
intermediaries.
(Reporting by Jason Xue and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)