FOREX-Gas woes drag euro lower, dollar gains on recession worry

* Dollar index climbs for first time in four sessions
* Euro on pace for biggest daily pct decline in two weeks
NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against a
basket of major currencies on Tuesday, reversing course after
three straight sessions of declines as recession fears grew and
investors awaited a Federal Reserve policy statement, while
energy supply concerns weighed on the euro.
European Union countries approved a weakened emergency plan
to lessen gas demand on Tuesday, after striking compromise deals
to limit the cuts for some countries, as they gird for further
Russian reductions in supply.
Risk-off sentiment helped boost the dollar, as U.S. equities
were pulled lower following a profit warning from retail giant
WalMart, which said it would slash prices to reduce
inventory.
The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75
basis points on Wednesday, with investors keeping a close eye on
the central bank's forward guidance as it grapples with high
inflation and the potential for a recession. Last week, the
European Central Bank (ECB) raised rates by 50 basis points.
"The writing is on the wall for the euro. I know it has been
a punching bag for quite some time, but these growth concerns
are not going to get any better, the energy crisis it just seems
like it is only going to get worse," said Edward Moya, senior
market analyst at Oanda in New York.
"There are growing risks we could see investors become a
little bit more nervous that it might not just be a very brief
recession, that it could be a little bit more hard-hitting so
you are probably still going to see that safe-haven flows into
the dollar are likely to remain the focal point for many
traders."
The dollar index rose 0.714% at 107.180, with the
euro down 0.98% to $1.012. The euro was on pace for its
biggest daily percentage drop since July 11.
Data showed U.S. consumer confidence fell for a third
straight month in July, while new home sales dropped to their
lowest level in more than two years, signaling an economy that
may be susceptible to a recession.
On Thursday, investors will get the advance reading for
second-quarter gross domestic product, while Friday will bring
the release of personal consumption expenditures, the Fed's
preferred inflation measure.
A second straight quarter of negative growth would result in
what is known as a technical recession by analysts, although an
official declaration of a recession from the National Bureau of
Economic Research, which uses a more comprehensive definition,
would likely come much later.
On Monday, Russian energy giant Gazprom, citing
instructions from an industry watchdog, said gas flows to
Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would fall to 33
million cubic meters per day from Wednesday, or half of the
current flow, which was already at only 40% capacity.
The euro also fell 0.87% against the safe-havens
yen to 138.450 and was down 1.1% against the Swiss franc at
0.975.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.07% versus the greenback
to 136.78 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at
$1.2024, down 0.15% on the day.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin last fell 5.75% to
$20,894.37 after Bloomberg News reported the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating whether Coinbase
Global improperly let Americans trade digital assets
that should have been registered as securities.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak
Editing by Mark Potter)