EQS-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
AD HOC DISCLOSURE
CTS EVENTIM enters put option agreement to acquire Vivendi’s festival and international ticketing activities
Paris/Munich, 2 April 2024 – CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA today announces that it has entered into a put option agreement with Vivendi to acquire Vivendi’s festival and international ticketing activities. The businesses that CTS EVENTIM is set to acquire collectively produced €137 million in revenues in 2023. The ticketing business under the See Tickets brand generated about €105 million and sold about 44 million tickets in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the UK and the US. It is the number two ticketing company in the UK and a successful actor in the other markets as well. The festival business that is part of the current deal generated additional €32 million.
On the seller’s side, this agreement is subject to the information and consultation procedures involving the relevant employee representative bodies.
CTS EVENTIM is confident that this transaction will be completed in the coming months.
