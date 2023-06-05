Deutsche Telekom : Partners with Energy Web to Accelerate the Energy Transition

Deutsche Telekom offers secure Web 3 infrastructure solutions for the energy sector.

Energy Web's Solutions are an important tool to accelerate the energy transition.

Deutsche Telekom MMS expands its blockchain activities with Energy Web.

Deutsche Telekom expands its blockchain activities with Energy Web, the world's first public blockchain for the energy sector. © Deutsche Telekom/Energy Web

Deutsche Telekom continues to expand its plans in the field of blockchain(Web 3) technology. Its subsidiary, Deutsche Telekom MMS, joined the Energy Web Foundation'sestablished ecosystem of energy majors and IT service providers as a validator of the Energy Web Chain. The goal of Energy Web is to accelerate global efforts to transition towards a global economy based on efficiency and renewable energy.

As a member and infrastructure provider for the Energy Web ecosystem, Deutsche Telekom is contributing to enhanced network security for the Energy Web Chain - the world's first public blockchain designed explicitly for the energy Sector - and by extension all enterprise software solutions that leverage the Energy Web technology stack.

Energy Web solutions are designed to unlock a more decentralized, digitalized, and decarbonized energy system. "Green Proof" solutions in the Energy Web ecosystems bring radical transparency to new green product supply chains while Data Exchangesolutions enable small-scale clean energy assets like electric vehicles and rooftop solar systems to be networked together and used to maintain grid stability.

"The Energy Web's collaboration with Deutsche Telekom shows that blockchain technology can be an important tool in the fight against climate change," says Dirk Röder, Head of Deutsche Telekom's Blockchain Solutions Center. "Deutsche Telekom is not only securing the energy grid, but also accelerating progress towards climate targets while promoting renewable energies."

"Established, trusted digital infrastructure providers like Deutsche Telekom are key players when it comes to helping some of the world's largest energy companies digitize in order to manage increasingly renewable and complex energy systems. We are proud to have them in Energy Web ecosystem," said Jesse Morris, CEO of Energy Web.

About Energy Web: Energy Web is a global non-profit accelerating the clean energy transition by developing open-source technology solutions for energy systems. Our enterprise-grade solutions improve coordination across complex energy markets, unlocking the full potential of clean, distributed energy resources for businesses, grid operators, and customers. Our solutions for enterprise asset management, data exchange, and Green Proofs, our tool for registering and tracking low-carbon products, are underpinned by the Energy Web Chain, the world's first public blockchain tailored to the energy sector. The Energy Web ecosystem comprises leading utilities, renewable energy developers, grid operators, corporate energy buyers, automotive, IoT, telecommunications leaders, and more. www.energyweb.org