(Alliance News) - Dianomi PLC on Wednesday said two of its co-founders, Raphael Queisser and Cabell De Marcellus, have stepped down from the board and from their roles as chief operating officer and chief technology officer, respectively, effective immediately.

This leaves Chief Executive Officer Rupert Hodson as the London-based digital advertising platform's only remaining co-founder on the board.

Dianomi described both Queisser and De Marcellus as "instrumental" in supporting the business, which marks its 20th anniversary this year.

Both outgoing co-founders will continue to support the business as advisers to CEO Hodson, while remaining "significant and supportive" shareholders.

The company said it does not anticipate appointing new directors into the roles of COO and CTO, as these responsibilities will be covered by existing internal resources.

"I believe the company is very well-positioned to continue to grow and succeed in the years to come. I would like to thank the entire team for their hard work, dedication, and support. I have no doubt that under Rupert's stewardship, the group will go from strength to strength," said De Marcellus.

Hodson added: Our mission remains to be the number one provider of contextual advertising across the Financial Services, Business and Lifestyle segments, and we look forward to continuing to build Dianomi for the benefit of all our stakeholders and shareholders."

Shares in Dianomi were untraded at 82.00 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.