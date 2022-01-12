Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Dunelm Group plc
  News
  Summary
    DNLM   GB00B1CKQ739

DUNELM GROUP PLC

(DNLM)
  Report
1428 GBX   +6.57%
03:29aFTSE 100 gains on support from miners, strong earnings
RE
02:32aUK Homewares Retailer Dunelm Group's Fiscal H1 Sales Jump 11%
MT
01/07Segro Names New Chair to Start in June
MT
Dunelm sees profit 'materially ahead' after strong Christmas

01/12/2022
A view shows a logo of a Dunelm store in St Albans

LONDON (Reuters) -British homewares retailer Dunelm said on Wednesday its full-year profit was expected to be "materially ahead" of market expectations after a record performance in the 13 weeks to Christmas.

The company reported sales of 407 million pounds ($555 million) for its second quarter, 13% higher than a year ago and 26% higher than two years ago, which it said reflected "particularly encouraging growth from its stores".

Dunelm, which has 176 stores and an online operation, said higher full-price sales of seasonal ranges helped boost margins by 160 points in the quarter.

Chief Executive Nick Wilkinson said: "Whilst there are several macro uncertainties to be navigated, we feel well placed to continue to deliver profitable growth across all channels and grow market share."

The company said that as long as there was no significant new COVID-19 related disruption it expected its full-year pretax profit to be materially ahead of market expectations.

Analysts expect its pretax profit on average to come in at 181 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7335 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 470 M 2 004 M 2 004 M
Net income 2022 146 M 199 M 199 M
Net Debt 2022 60,2 M 82,1 M 82,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 2,86%
Capitalization 2 716 M 3 699 M 3 704 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 11 084
Free-Float 55,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Guy Wilkinson Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Adderley President
Laura Carr Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Harrison Non-Executive Chairman
William Reeve Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUNELM GROUP PLC-2.97%3 699
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.35%16 916
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-10.18%11 194
RH-10.06%10 348
AT HOME GROUP INC.0.00%2 412
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-10.77%1 257