FACC : Future Team impresses with its skills at apprentice competition

Release from 12.07.2021

Dual apprenticeship training and promoting the specialists of tomorrow is a top priority at FACC. This is pursued with passion and great success: at this year's apprentice competition of the industry division of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, nine FACC apprentices impressively put their skills to the test, and no less than three apprentices made it to the coveted podium.



Passing on knowledge and thereby making a significant contribution to the future career prospects of young people is a high priority for the international aviation group FACC. Sound training in a promising vocational field, top opportunities for further development, an open work culture, exciting workshops and much more besides - an apprenticeship at FACC offers numerous prospects. And it enjoys great popularity among the high-flyers of tomorrow. 'Thanks to our high level of training, our apprentices benefit from outstanding prospects in a highly future-oriented industry. We not only support young people in their professional development, but also in their personal growth, and show them paths to success,' emphasizes Robert Machtlinger, CEO of FACC AG.



Showing off our know-how



FACC AG is currently training 39 apprentices in six vocational fields: plastics engineering, design engineering, metal working technology/milling, cutting and machining techniques, process technology, information technology and application development-coding. 'We are particularly proud of practicing gender equality in our apprenticeship training programs, which we are currently fulfilling with 21 girls and 18 boys in technical apprenticeships,' says Machtlinger. The FACC Future Team not only shines with its outstanding performance and commitment within the company. At this year's apprentice competition for technical apprenticeships in the industrial sector - the largest of its kind - 9 FACC AG apprentices out of a total of 681 participants from 82 industrial companies were able to impress the jury with their skills and outstanding team performance. All FACC apprentices completed their individual assessments with grades 1 (very good) or 2 (good). Three young FACC talents even made it to the coveted podium. First place went to Lena Marie Kreditsch, who is completing apprenticeship training in plastics engineering. Adel Rusiti and Dietmar Kroat, apprentices in plastics engineering and design engineering, respectively, both ranked third.



The apprentice competition of the industry division is an established and highly respected event, and receiving an award is a great honor and a sign of appreciation for both the young apprentices and their instructors. With recognitions such as this, apprentices become important role models, thereby significantly boosting the image of apprenticeships. 'With an apprenticeship, you can achieve great things. We are delighted that so many young talents are laying the foundations for their success at FACC. This fantastic award is a further incentive for our successful FACC Future Team, and for us as a long-standing training company, but also a visible recognition of the important achievements of apprentices,' concludes Machtlinger.



Setting the stage for the next generation



This autumn, FACC will once again be offering dedicated young people the opportunity to start an apprenticeship at FACC. 'We invite all interested candidates to come and see what our comprehensive training is all about. Our trial days mainly take place from September to May. However, we are happy to arrange individual appointments upon request as our FACC Future Team is very important to us. They are, after all, the experts of tomorrow who will ensure the long-term success of our company,' explains Helmut Winkler. Further information is available on the FACC website under Apprenticeship Training (link provided).

FACC is a worldwide leading aerospace company in design, development and production of aerospace technologies and advanced aircraft lightweight systems. Being the technology partner of all major manufacturers, FACC works together with its customers on developing solutions for the mobility of the future. Every second, there is an aircraft taking off with FACC technology on board. In the fiscal year 2020, FACC achieved 526.9 million Euro in revenues. Approximately 2,700 people from 41 nations are employed at 13 international locations worldwide. FACC is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and part of the Fortune-500 Group AVIC, providing access to the largest growth markets within the industry. For more information please visit facc.com.