    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-30 am EDT
11.23 EUR   +3.31%
02:16aFaurecia gets 213 million euros from the EU to develop hydrogen project in France
RE
09/28Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E863418
PU
09/21Faurecia : Energy management is the 1st step toward Net Zero
PU
Faurecia gets 213 million euros from the EU to develop hydrogen project in France

10/03/2022 | 02:16am EDT
Logo of Faurecia near the company's headquarters in Nanterre

(Reuters) - France's Faurecia said its hydrogen technology project was granted 213 million euros ($208.72 million) of public support from the European Commission as part of the Hydrogen IPCEI programme.

The company aims to create affordable clean mobility solutions by developing and industrialising a new generation of hydrogen tanks, both gaseous and liquid, by the end of 2027, it said in a statement.

Faurecia - whose takeover of German car parts company Hella has led to the creation of the new company Forvia - added that production will start in 2024 in its Allenjoie plant in France's Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region, with a goal of over 100,000 units produced per year.

On July 15, the European Commission authorised 15 member states to provide public funding of up to 5.4 billion euros ($5.48 billion) under the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) programme to support research, innovation and first industrial deployment of hydrogen technologies in the region.

Gaztransport & Technigaz and McPhy Energy also received funds as part of the IPCEI scheme to develop their respective gigafactory hydrogen projects.

The European Commission had pledged to increase funding to support hydrogen, a fuel that can be produced using renewable power and which can replace fossil fuels in polluting industrial processes.

($1 = 1.0205 euros)

(Reporting by Dina Kartit; Editing by Juliette Jabkiro and Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAURECIA SE 3.31% 11.23 Real-time Quote.-70.38%
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ 2.07% 113.3 Real-time Quote.37.75%
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA 2.10% 68.1 Delayed Quote.9.84%
MCPHY ENERGY 3.51% 9.49 Real-time Quote.-56.15%
Financials
Sales 2022 24 084 M 23 616 M 23 616 M
Net income 2022 -68,5 M -67,2 M -67,2 M
Net Debt 2022 7 974 M 7 819 M 7 819 M
P/E ratio 2022 -28,3x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 2 237 M 2 194 M 2 194 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 154 171
Free-Float 84,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 11,23 €
Average target price 29,29 €
Spread / Average Target 161%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Olivier Durand Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Odile Desforges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAURECIA SE-70.38%2 194
DENSO CORPORATION-30.88%34 747
APTIV PLC-52.59%21 190
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-35.11%13 792
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-24.03%12 532
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-24.95%12 110