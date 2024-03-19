U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES

Fintel plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the provision of fintech and support services to the United Kingdom retail financial services sector. The Company provides with access to advice on a range of financial needs, from mortgages protection, to investments, estate planning and taxation. The Company offers its services through two brands: SimplyBiz and Defaqto. Its division includes Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels and Fintech and Research. Intermediary Services division provides Intermediary Services division provides compliance and business services to financial intermediary firms through a membership model. Members include directly authorized independent financial advisors, wealth managers and mortgage brokers. The Distribution Channels division delivers data, distribution and marketing services to product providers. The Fintech and Research division provides software, financial information and product research to product providers and intermediaries.