Fiberon : Partners With Industry Leader Breezesta to Offer Premium Collection of Outdoor Furniture

Fiberon has partnered with Breezesta to offer Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta, an assortment of premium, sustainable outdoor furniture hand selected to complement Fiberon decking and railing. The carefully curated collection, launching online in June 2021, features durable, stylish, eco-friendly outdoor furniture that will be sold directly through Fiberon at fiberonfurniture.com.

Today’s homeowners are spending more time shopping online, and the launch of Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta on fiberonfurniture.com moves Fiberon into a new distribution channel.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Fiberon, a leader in decking and railing, and entering into a new specialty, premium marketing segment. This partnership aligns perfectly with our philosophy and type of outdoor furniture,” said Renate Keares, vice president of sales and marketing with Casual Living Unlimited, maker of Breezesta.

Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta will be offered in two collections – the Chill Collection and the Coastal Collection – that feature comfortable, premium recycled outdoor seating options and coordinating tables.

The innovative and versatile Fire & Ice Table adds a special touch to any outdoor entertaining space – gather around a warm fire on a cool summer night, or fill the bowl with ice to keep drinks cool on a hot afternoon. The Fire & Ice Table is also sized perfectly for accommodating dining.

“Our new partnership with Breezesta aligns perfectly with our mission to provide durable, sustainable outdoor living products, available through a customer-friendly, easy-to-order ecommerce website,” said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development at Fiberon. “Homeowners are spending more time outside and they want to transition seamlessly between their indoor and outdoor spaces. Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta provides products that combine the comfort and style of indoor living with the durability required for the outdoors.”

True to the brand’s sustainability heritage, Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta will be an environmentally responsible choice. Created from Breezesta’s unique blend of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) raw materials, the furniture is manufactured with recycled content including post-consumer #2 plastic materials, such as milk jugs and detergent bottles, as well as post-industrial HDPE.

Each piece of Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta is weather-resistant and easy to care for. A wide range of furniture and cushion colors are available for homeowners to mix and match, so they can find the right combination to match their personal style. Available furniture colors include White, Black, Slate, Gray, Cedar, Chocolate, Weatherwood, Colonial Blue, Lagoon and Sea Glass. Sunbrella fabric cushions are available in Natural, Cast Silver, Cast Shale, Black, Navy, Gateway Mist and Milano Char.

“We curated a selection of products and on-trend color options that complement our decking and railing portfolio and will provide homeowners with a full suite of outdoor living products,” said Chris Hayn, vice president of sales at Fiberon. “This partnership showcases that Fiberon is not just a decking company, but an outdoor living company.”

Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta is backed by a limited lifetime warranty on performance, three-year fade warranty and a two-year hardware corrosion warranty. The Costal Collection Basics Chair and Basics Footrest are backed by a 25-year performance warranty, a three-year fade warranty and a two-year hardware warranty.

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing, cladding, and fencing distributed worldwide. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. Fiberon products are free of toxic chemicals and contain a minimum of 94% recycled content. Recognized as an "Eco-leader" by Green Builder magazine, Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

