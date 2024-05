This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

The dream of producing a revolutionary new rotorcraft that can achieve maximum velocity with increased maneuverability, lower acoustics, and reduced emissions got a little closer to reality on April 25, when Airbus announced the first flight of RACER, a high-speed compound helicopter with a unique box-wing design that combines a traditional main rotor with two lateral rotors. [...]