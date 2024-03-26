Global Industrial Company is an industrial distributor. The Company offers industrial and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products, including its own Global Industrial brands, which are marketed in North America. Its products categories includes storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials. The Company's private brands include Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount and Interion. The Company offers its products through e-commerce Websites.

Sector Diversified Industrial Goods Wholesale