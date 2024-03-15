Greencore Group plc is an Ireland-based manufacturer of convenience foods. The Company's segments include Convenience Foods UK and Ireland. The Company supplies a range of chilled, frozen and ambient foods to some of the retail and food service customers in the United Kingdom. It UK convenience food categories, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles and frozen Yorkshire Puddings, as well as an Irish ingredient trading business. It supplies all of the supermarkets in the United Kingdom. It also supplies convenience and travel retail outlets, discounters, coffee shops, foodservice and other retailers. It manufactures approximately 795m sandwiches and other food to go products, 127m chilled prepared meals, 249m bottles of cooking sauces, pickles and condiments and 47m of chilled soups and sauces. It has over 16 manufacturing and 18 distribution centers in the United Kingdom.

Sector Food Processing