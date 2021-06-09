Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

UK launches action against Ryanair and BA over refunds

06/09/2021 | 02:48am EDT
A passenger wearing a face covering walks past the Ryanair check-in desks at Manchester Airport following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's competition authority said on Wednesday it was investigating whether Ryanair and British Airways had broken consumer law by failing to offer refunds for flights customers could not legally take during the COVID pandemic.

During periods of lockdown across Britain, the airlines refused to give refunds to people that were lawfully unable to fly, with IAG-owned British Airways offering vouchers or rebooking and Ryanair providing the option to rebook.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the airlines may have breached consumer law and it had opened enforcement cases against them.

CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said: "While we understand that airlines have had a tough time during the pandemic, people should not be left unfairly out of pocket for following the law.

"Customers booked these flights in good faith and were legally unable to take them due to circumstances entirely outside of their control. We believe these people should have been offered their money back."

The CMA said it had written to both airlines and was seeking to resolve it concerns with the companies, which may include refunds, or other redress, for affected customers.

Ryanair said it welcomed the CMA's update on its review of airline policies on refund requests made by UK consumers whose flights operated during periods of lockdown.

"Ryanair has approached such refund requests on a case by case basis and has paid refunds in justified cases," it said.

"Since June 2020, all our customers have also had the ability to rebook their flights without paying a change fee and millions of our UK customers have availed of this option."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young; Editing by Alistair Smout)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 353 M 12 613 M 12 613 M
Net income 2021 -2 173 M -2 647 M -2 647 M
Net Debt 2021 12 515 M 15 248 M 15 248 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 418 M 13 895 M 13 911 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 51 846
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2,72 €
Last Close Price 2,30 €
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.23.92%13 895
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.16.99%29 475
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.23%22 644
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.33.48%18 541
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.64%16 695
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED14.50%13 870