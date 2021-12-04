Log in
ITV : Week 50 Highlights 2021

12/04/2021 | 06:52am EST
Weekly Highlights

Week 49-50: Sat 11th - Friday 17th December 2021

Walk the Line

Sunday-Friday

This information is embargoed from reproduction in the public domain until Thu 2nd December 2021.

Press contacts

EMBARGO NOTICE

The information contained herein is embargoed from all Press, online, social media, non-commercial publication or syndication - in the public domain until:

Thursday 2nd December 2021

Further programme publicity information:

ITV Press Office itvpresscentre@itv.com www.itv.com/presscentre @itvpresscentre

ITV Pictures itvpicturedesk@itv.com www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures

ITV Billings itv-schedules@pa.mediawww.pa.media/pa-tv-metadata/

This information is produced by PA TV Metadata Ltd on behalf of ITV

+44 (0)1462 895 999

Please note that all information is embargoed from reproduction in the public domain as stated.

Weekly highlights

Moneyball Saturday, 6pm 11th December

ITV

Game show hosted by Ian Wright, where the difference between the contestants winning big and going home with nothing rests entirely on the bounce of a ball.

Can Dally win enough to open her own cafe and finally become her own boss? Can Keith win what he needs to build the state-of-the-art 'man cave' he wants at home? And can Dan hit the jackpot and take his wife on the trip of a lifetime to India?

Celebrity Catchphrase Saturday, 7pm

11th December

ITV

Celebrity special of the popular family game show hosted by Stephen Mulhern, in which the panel of celebs identify familiar phrases by way of fun animated clues.

Stephen Mulhern hosts a celebrity special of the classic game show, with Charlotte Church, Melvin Odoom and Katherine Ryan trying to 'say what they see', as they guess well-known phrases for the chance to win a £50,000 jackpot for their chosen charity.

Please note that all information is embargoed from reproduction in the public domain as stated.

Weekly highlights

The Chase Celebrity Special Saturday, 8pm

11th December

ITV

Bradley Walsh hosts a celebrity edition of the quiz show in which a group of stars take on the mighty Chasers to see if they can win some big money for charity.

Former Strictly judge Len Goodman, presenter Nicki Chapman, The Repair Shop's Will Kirk and comedian Joe Pasquale take on the challenge, hoping to win thousands of pounds for their charities, but can they overtake one of the country's finest brains?

I'm A Celebrity...

Get Me Out Of Here! Saturday, 9pm

I'm A Celebrity...

Get Me Out Of Here! Final Sunday, 9pm

11th & 12th December

The twists and turns keep coming as I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues. As we reach the finale, who is going be crowned the winner?

It has been an unprecedented year of drama, excitement and much, much more. Sunday night is the climax of the competition, but who has won the hearts of the public by battling through trials? Who will be this year's King or Queen of the Jungle?

Please note that all information is embargoed from reproduction in the public domain as stated.

Weekly highlights

The Jonathan Ross Show

Saturday, 10.05pm

11th December

ITV

The host continues the 18th series of his chat show, featuring some of the biggest stars on the planet dropping by for a natter and the best musical acts performing.

Jonathan is joined by Usain Bolt, national treasure Joanna Lumley, 50 Shades of Grey heartthrob Jamie Dornan, Line of Duty's Shalom Brune-Franklin and presenter Holly Willoughby. Plus, Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn performs in the studio.

The Pet Show

Sunday, 4.30pm

12th December

ITV

The seventh instalment of the light entertainment series in which Dermot O'Leary and Joanna Page are joined by guests to celebrate the UK's animal obsession.

Dermot O'Leary and Joanna Page continue their quest to celebrate the UK's animal obsession as they present another packed show, featuring more incredible stories and advice. Singer Mica Paris takes on the agility course with her pooch pal Dali.

Please note that all information is embargoed from reproduction in the public domain as stated.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 11:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
