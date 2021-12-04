ITV : Week 50 Highlights 2021

This information is produced by PA TV Metadata Ltd on behalf of ITV
Weekly highlights
Moneyball Saturday, 6pm 11th December
ITV
Game show hosted by Ian Wright, where the difference between the contestants winning big and going home with nothing rests entirely on the bounce of a ball.
Can Dally win enough to open her own cafe and finally become her own boss? Can Keith win what he needs to build the state-of-the-art 'man cave' he wants at home? And can Dan hit the jackpot and take his wife on the trip of a lifetime to India?
Celebrity Catchphrase Saturday, 7pm
11th December
ITV
Celebrity special of the popular family game show hosted by Stephen Mulhern, in which the panel of celebs identify familiar phrases by way of fun animated clues.
Stephen Mulhern hosts a celebrity special of the classic game show, with Charlotte Church, Melvin Odoom and Katherine Ryan trying to 'say what they see', as they guess well-known phrases for the chance to win a £50,000 jackpot for their chosen charity.
The Chase Celebrity Special Saturday, 8pm
11th December
ITV
Bradley Walsh hosts a celebrity edition of the quiz show in which a group of stars take on the mighty Chasers to see if they can win some big money for charity.
Former Strictly judge Len Goodman, presenter Nicki Chapman, The Repair Shop's Will Kirk and comedian Joe Pasquale take on the challenge, hoping to win thousands of pounds for their charities, but can they overtake one of the country's finest brains?
I'm A Celebrity...
Get Me Out Of Here! Saturday, 9pm
I'm A Celebrity...
Get Me Out Of Here! Final Sunday, 9pm
11th & 12th December
The twists and turns keep coming as I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues. As we reach the finale, who is going be crowned the winner?
It has been an unprecedented year of drama, excitement and much, much more. Sunday night is the climax of the competition, but who has won the hearts of the public by battling through trials? Who will be this year's King or Queen of the Jungle?
The Jonathan Ross Show
Saturday, 10.05pm
11th December
ITV
The host continues the 18th series of his chat show, featuring some of the biggest stars on the planet dropping by for a natter and the best musical acts performing.
Jonathan is joined by Usain Bolt, national treasure Joanna Lumley, 50 Shades of Grey heartthrob Jamie Dornan, Line of Duty's Shalom Brune-Franklin and presenter Holly Willoughby. Plus, Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn performs in the studio.
The Pet Show
Sunday, 4.30pm
12th December
ITV
The seventh instalment of the light entertainment series in which Dermot O'Leary and Joanna Page are joined by guests to celebrate the UK's animal obsession.
Dermot O'Leary and Joanna Page continue their quest to celebrate the UK's animal obsession as they present another packed show, featuring more incredible stories and advice. Singer Mica Paris takes on the agility course with her pooch pal Dali.
