Official JCDECAUX SE press release

JCDecaux wins the renewal of the Exclusive Advertising Contracts for Hong Kong MTR* and Airport Express

Paris, January 15th, 2024 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced today that JCDecaux Pearl & Dean, a 100% sister company (hereinafter called “JCDecaux Transport”) has won the renewal of its exclusive advertising contracts with MTR Corporation for the operation and management of advertising across a total of eight MTR* lines including Airport Express, as well as the non-exclusive rights to sell and promote MTR Mobile advertising. The renewed contracts are effective from 1st January 2024 to 31st December 2028 with the option for MTR to extend up to a total of 10 years.

JCDecaux Transport, the number 1 OOH company in Hong Kong**, has been named the No.1 Out-of-Home (OOH) media company in Hong Kong for 11 consecutive years*** by Marketing Magazine and has also won the “Market Leadership Award” from the Hong Kong Institute of Marketing for 4 consecutive years. MTR* advertising in Hong Kong is widely recognized as the world’s leading metro advertising medium in terms of innovation, technology, data-driven approach, professionalism and service quality. JCDecaux Transport has held the MTR* advertising agency contract for over 40 years and the eight lines which include the main urban lines and Airport Express constitute the largest market share in transport advertising in Hong Kong. By winning this tender, JCDecaux Transport not only maintains its portfolio in Hong Kong, but also its market leader position in metro advertising in Greater China.

Over the past few years, MTR Corporation and JCDecaux Transport have successfully implemented a 4D digital transformation strategy (Digitalisation, Data, Distribution and Dynamic Content) together. Building on this achievement, JCDecaux Transport will continue to embrace the changes and opportunities in the unique MTR* advertising ecosystem to deliver innovative Out-of-Home (OOH), Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), omni-channel, engagement and platform technologies. These endeavors create visual emotions with our proposed new products, new shop windows for the brands and bring forth fresh new ideas for brand showcases. The aim is not only to provide experiences for MTR passengers throughout their journey, but also to reinforce MTR* advertising as a leader in the metro sector around the world.

JCDecaux Transport will continue to push and accelerate the MTR 4D strategy, pDOOH, data and impressions sales and to move deeper into the programmatic sales and internet ecosystems. Advertisers can now include DOOH in their omni-channel campaigns, seamlessly connecting touch points to the brands and integrating data into this complex internet / mobile and real-world MTR* advertising ecosystem. This delivers a more unified brand experience, driving engagement and influencing consumer behaviour and makes clients’ access to MTR media ever more automated, flexible and speedy.

JCDecaux Transport will also continue to be a strong partner with MTR on ESG. ESG is an integral part of the JCDecaux 2030 strategy, continuing to improve health & safety at the heart of Operations, reducing carbon footprint, using green electricity, introducing green advertising products and recycling assets throughout their life span.

The synergy between MTR* advertising and JCDecaux Transport continues to thrive through seamless integration of digital advertising into the MTR* advertising ecosystem, innovation and the prioritisation and implementation of strong ESG initiatives.

Jeny Yeung, Managing Director – Hong Kong Transport Services, MTR Corporation, said: “We are pleased to extend our commercial partnership with JCDecaux Transport. This partnership reflects our trust and confidence in the company’s expertise, proficiency and ability to drive further innovation and creativity in the advertising business. With the continued commitment of JCDecaux Transport, we look forward to our next successful cooperation and to collaborating to enhance the passenger experience and strengthen MTR advertising by reinforcing its leading market position.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “JCDecaux is deeply honoured to be chosen again as the exclusive advertising operator of MTR’s* urban network and Airport Express. These contracts illustrate our unwavering dedication and commitment to MTR Corporation and our excellent collaboration over the years to continuously deliver new MTR advertising products and services. We are excited by the opportunities ahead to embrace the changes that are occurring in the MTR* advertising ecosystem, empowering advertisers with new technology and innovation, further enhancing the value of MTR advertising, and enriching MTR passenger experience while continuing to commit on our ESG initiatives.”

*Mass Transit Railway means the MTR Lines including Island Line, South Island Line, Tsuen Wan Line, Kwun Tong Line, Tung Chung Line, Tseung Kwan O Line, Disneyland Resort Line. MTR advertising refers to advertising exclusively operated by JCDecaux Transport, including above MTR lines and Airport Express.

**JCDecaux Transport holds the largest market share among outdoor media in Hong Kong according to admanGo.

***Media of the Year Benchmarking Survey, an annual survey conducted by Marketing Magazine and voted by advertising decision makers as well as top agency professional.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2022 revenue: €3,317m (a) – 9M 2023 revenue: €2,440m (a)

– 9M 2023 revenue: €2,440m N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,040,132 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,573 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,200 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.4/5), CDP (A-), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Platinum Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (604,536 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 205 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (333,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (101,976 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (654,957 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (170,973 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (129,305 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (24,198 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (19,371 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

